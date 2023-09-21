Again, FCT NSCDC arrests 5 suspected vandals, cable thieves

Omeiza Ajayi & Treasure Ayegba

The Federal Capital Territory FCT Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has again arrested five suspects for unlawful possession of communication cables.

The suspects are Suleiman Abdulamin (30) from Kaduna State; Musa Yakubu (37) from Gwagwalada Area Council of FCT; Celestine Nelson (29) from Adamawa State; Oluwatosin Henry (27) from Ondo West LGA of Ondo State; and Okolawen Femi (25) from Akoko South LGA of Ondo State.

FCT Commandant, Olusola Odumosu who disclosed this while parading the suspects on Thursday, said the Corps also arrested two persons at Pai, in Kwali Area Council of the territory, fro being in possession of 16 cans of petroleum products suspected to be stolen crude oil.

He added that investigation is ongoing to ascertain the source of the products and possibly, identify their sponsors.

Two other persons who were suspected to have vandalized the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company AEDC armoured cables at the premises of the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, were also arrested.

Another suspect who went and dismantled a flat screen television at the Maitama District Hospital was also arrested by officers of the Command.

Speaking during the parade, Odumosu said; “In the course of carrying out this noble assignment, the Command arrests suspects on daily basis based on its usual proactive approach to work. Suspected vandals and other criminals are apprehended on daily basis with their exhibits in their hands.

“At the end of the investigations, the suspects will be prosecuted, as the command is not willing to compromise its effort totally and absolutely eliminate all form of vandalism and criminality within the metropolis.”

Also speaking on the 2023 United Nations International Day of Peace with the theme ‘Action for Peace: Our Ambition for the Global Goals’, Odumosu said the day “is a call to action that recognizes our individual and collective responsibility to foster peace”.

“Fostering peace contributes to the realization of the Sustainable Development Goals and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals will create a culture of peace for all.”