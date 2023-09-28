Abducted Nasarawa Poly student released days after ransom payment

By David Odama, LAFIA

Miss Taye Ajoke, an ND ll student of the Polytechnic, was released last night after a Ramsey of three hundred thousand. N300,000 was paid by her parents.

Recalled that three other students were attacked by the gunmen including Freedom Luka, an HND l student of Public Administration; Ogwuche Janet, an HND II student of Business Administration and Management; and Danladi Nicholas, a male seeking admission into the Polytechnic.

Confirming the release of the abducted student in Lafia Thursday, the President of the Students Union Government of the polytechnic, Ekom Peter Ayaka, explained that Ajoke’s abductors had called to demand a ransom of N50 million but later reduced the ransom to N500,000 having known that her family and well-wishers would not be able to pay the amount demanded.

Ayaka stated further that after several pleas from the parents of Ajoke, the student abductors further reduced the ransom to N300,000 which the family offered to pay for her release.

“We are grateful to God that Ajoke has been released by the bandits. She was released around 7 p.m. on Wednesday after a ransom of N300,000 was paid.

“The kidnappers first demanded N50 million but later reduced to N500,000 but later understood that their victim’s family and friends could not raise such an amount accepted to collect the N300,000 after several appeals.