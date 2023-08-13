Transfer: Bayern Munich reject Man United’s opening bid for Benjamin Pavard

Bayern Munich have rejected an initial offer from Manchester United for defender Benjamin Pavard.

According to Sports BILD, the Red Devils are currently in advanced talks with West Ham United over the sale of Harry Maguire.

While the centre-back is yet to agree on personal terms with the Hammers, a deal is highly tipped to be reached in the coming days.

SportBILD reports that they have made an opening transfer offer to sign Pavard from the German champions.

The proposal has been rejected by Bayern, but United could return with a fresh bid.

The Red Devils face competition from Liverpool. Pavard has been on their list since the start of the summer.