Supermodel Kingmodel offers success tips to newbies

By Ayo Onikoyi

As Africa’s most populous nation Nigeria enters a new phase under a new administration, entertainment guru, King Daniel Isong, popularly known as Kingmodel, has advised young talents in the industry on how to stay productive and succeed.

According to the CEO, Dreams Models International Agency, it is essential for newbies to hone their skills, be diligent on the job, in order to move forward.

“Innovation is essential if you want to stay for long in your line of profession,” Kingmodel began, in a chat with Potpourri.

“Don’t allow the way you started to define you. Rather, keep pushing and improving on your talents till you get to your final destination.”

Illustrating his own modelling career, Kingmodel, who recently held the 14th edition of Dreams Models supermodel competition, said he faced numerous challenges on the way but refused to quit.

“I launched my Dreams Models Agency on December 13, 2008 at Sizzlers Auditorium, Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island, and we are still waxing strong today,” he said, adding, “I believe our show is an example for others to follow.”

The Akwa Ibom-born iconic model is also a writer, coach and fast-rising film-maker of the movies, Agatha of Jezebel Country season 1&2, which full episodes can be watched on YouTube.