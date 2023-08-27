PALLIATIVE: States sing different tunes over N5bn support fund

•We got only half of money promised – Kano, Nasarawa, Benue

•Ondo, Osun say nothing received yet

•Oyo, Ekiti, Ogun mum

•Full money in – Borno, Niger, Adamawa

By Dayo Johnson, Shina Abubakar, James Ogunnaike, Wole Mosadomi, Musa Ubandawaki, Umar Yusuf, Peter Duru, Bashir Bello, David Odama, Haruna Aliyu and Ndahi Marama

State governments across Nigeria, at the weekend, sang different tunes on the N5 billion promised each of them by the Federal Government to cushion the effects of the removal of petrol subsidy on the masses.

While some said they had received only N2 billion, others said they had not been paid anything.

Some claimed to have been paid in full.

Last week, while representing President Bola Tinubu at Chief Edwin Clark’s book launch, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, had re-echoed the promise: “Solutions to problems can never be as instant as coffee. But, we must certainly be there.

I know the removal of fuel subsidy has created some things. “And, that is why palliatives are being put in place; 100 trucks of fertilizers have been sent to the states; 100 trucks of grains have been sent; and more are coming, and more buses are coming.”

In addition, the National Economic Council, NEC, approved N5 billion and five trucks of rice to each state.

Kano, Nasarawa, Benue

Kano, Nasarawa and Benue state governments said they had received N2 billion each while Nasarawa said it received in addition one billion Naira worth of maize.

Kano State Commissioner for Information, Halilu Baba Dantiye, confirmed the receipt of the money to Sunday Vanguard in a telephone interview.

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State, on his part, said the state was still expecting the balance of N3billion from the Federal Government.

Adamawa

In Adamawa, the state government confirmed the receipt of N5 billion palliatives and has accordingly set up a high powered committee headed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Hon Awwal Tukur, to ensure even distribution to the people.

The committee has since been inaugurated by Acting Governor Kaleptawa Farauta.

Also, Sokoto State government confirmed receiving part of the N5 billion promised by the Federal Government.

The State Commissioner for Information, Alhaji Sambo Bello Danchadi, while speaking to our correspondent, however, declined to mention the amount so far received.

Niger

Reports from Niger State said N4million had been received by the authorities while the balance of N1m was expected to be expended on assorted grains to be supplied by the Federal Government to the state later.

Governor Muhammed Umaru Bago declared that part of the money already received will be used to improve the transportation system in the state as a way of bringing succour to people of the state.

He said his administration had concluded plans to flood the state with gas fueled vehicles for inter and intra city services across the state as one of the numerous steps taken to cushion the removal of petrol subsidy.

Bago spoke during the swearing-in of 60 Commissioners and Special Advisers in Minna, the state capital.

Ondo

Ondo State government said it was yet to receive the N5 billion support money..

A source in the state Finance Ministry said, “The state government has not received the N5 billion. But anything can happen between today, Friday, and Monday.

“But what I can confidently tell you is that we’ve not received the money in our state. We’ve only received 3, 000 out of the 81, 000 bags of rice promised states by the Federal Government.

Efforts to speak with the state Finance Commissioner, Wale Akinterinwa, proved abortive.

In Ogun, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Dapo Abiodun, Mr. Kunle Adeniran, promised to get back on the promised N5 billion palliative but didn’t until press time.

Osun

Osun State government said that it was yet to receive the N5 billion.

The state Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi, said they had received the 3,000 bags of 50kg rice as the first batch but was yet to receive the promised N5billion.

“I am not speaking for any state, but here in Osun, we are still expecting it and when we get it the whole world will know”, Alimi said.

“Yes, we have received 3,000 bags of 50kg rice from the Federal Government, but we have not received any amount from the N5bn it pledged to the state.

“We are still waiting for another consignment of 14, 000 bags as well as 3,200MT of maize. Governor Ademola Adeleke is running an open administration, when we get it, we will definitely make it public”.

Government officials contacted in Oyo and Ekiti states declined comments on the N5 billion palliative.

Kebbi

Kebbi State government said it was yet to receive the cash.

The Chief Press Secretary to Governor Idris, Ahmed Idris, told Sunday Vanguard that they were yet to receive the N5 billion.

Ahmed added that as soon as the cash is received, the state government would set up a committee to distribute them to get to beneficiaries which include civil servants and the vulnerable people in Kebbi.

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State, on his part, confirmed that the state government had received N5 billion.

Zulum spoke in an interview with newsmen at the flag-off of the distribution of food items to about 300,000 vulnerable groups and households of Massandari Ward at the Bakassi IDP Camp, Maiduguri.

He said, “Borno state government has received N5 billion from the Federal Government as palliatives/grant.

“Out of this, N4 billion would be used for the purchase of 100, 000 bags of rice while the remaining N1 billion is for maize.”

He noted that 52% grant of the N5 billion would be provided by the Federal Government while the remaining 48% will be funded by each state and its local governments and the grant payable back to the Federal Government coffers.

Yobe

In Yobe State, the Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, Dr. Mohammed Goje, who is also a member of the Palliatives Committee set up by Governor Mai Mala Buni, told our correspondent that the state received four trucks of assorted food items from the Federal Government.

Goje, however said, even though more consignments were still awaited, he was not in the position to talk on the N5 billion grant.

“I don’t know how much the state has collected so far, but I can confirm to you that we have received four trucks of assorted food items as palliatives from the Federal Government as we await the remaining consignment”, he added.

The Director General, Media and Press Affairs to the Governor, Mohammed Mamman, also said he was not aware of the amount received so far from the Federal Government.

He, however, directed our reporter to the Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Alhaji Baba Malam Wali, and two text messages sent to his MTN line for inquiry delivered, but he did not reply as of press time.