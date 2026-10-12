Makinde appoints new chief of staff

Gov Seyi Makinde

…makes another appointment

By Adeola Badru

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has appointed Bashorun Akinwale Akinwole, popularly known as Wolekanle, as his new Chief of Staff, while naming Mrs Aderonke Adedayo as Director-General of the state’s Due Process Office.

The appointments, which take immediate effect, were announced in letters signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Professor Musibau Babatunde.

Akinwole, a grassroots politician, previously served as Chairman of the Oyo State Local Government Service Commission before his latest appointment.

Adedayo, who currently serves as Special Adviser on General Intervention and Donor Agencies, will retain her existing position while assuming the additional responsibility of heading the Due Process Office.

Announcing the appointments, the governor congratulated the two appointees and urged them to demonstrate commitment and dedication in the discharge of their responsibilities.

Makinde charged them to carry out their duties with “loyalty, commitment, and dedication to the service of Oyo State”.

The governor also expressed confidence in their ability to serve the state in their respective capacities, while emphasising the need for them to remain committed to the responsibilities entrusted to them.