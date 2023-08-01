Niger Republic crisis: Force may backfire

WE urge the leadership of the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, to use their wits and desist from responding with force to the military intervention in our neighbouring Niger Republic.

ECOWAS, which recently elected President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of Nigeria as its Chairperson, reacted with anger to the overthrow of the government of President Mohamed Bazoum by the former Chief of Niger’s Presidential Guard, Gen. Omar Tchiani, last week. After a hurried meeting in Abuja over the weekend, ECOWAS gave Tchiani and his group one week to restore Bazoum to power or face possible military action.

Meanwhile, Tchiani is defiant. Backed by millions of patriotic Nigeriens who are fed up with corrupt leaders, Tchiani, like his Mali and Burkina Faso counterparts, embraced Russia and disowned their residual post-colonial links with France. He also called the bluff of ECOWAS leaders, vowing to “defend our homeland”.

The situation we find on our hand carries many germs of the unknown. It requires more of wisdom than brute force. ECOWAS leaders should ask themselves why democracy is failing across West Africa. Right now, military rulers are in charge in Guinea, Mali, Burkina Faso, Chad and Sudan, a neighbouring Northern African country.

The primary reasons are poor economies, corrupt rulers, tribalism, and misrule, which precipitate separatism and attract Jihadist terrorism. Successive “democratic” regimes have failed to uphold the genuine tenets of democracy. They have also proved unable to secure their countries.

These problems are here with us in Nigeria. The fabric of our democracy has been stretched, the country is bedevilled by multi-frontal insecurity, and state failure is evident on all fronts. If our democracy is to endure, our leaders must get sober and start addressing the real issues of development, economic rejuvenation, social justice and recommitment to genuine democracy.

Our fear is that this ECOWAS sabre-rattling will end up being majorly shouldered by Nigeria, both militarily and financially as our past experiences have shown. Are we in a shape to carry this burden? Should we go to Niger Republic to waste the precious lives of our troops and lean resources? Are these our priorities at this moment? We do not think so.

We have our own security challenges posed by jihadist terrorists, bandits, armed herdsmen, unknown gunmen, armed separatists and (potentially) some private armies. We are undermanned and under-gunned. Why the irresistible impulse to lead a military intervention into a large desert country like Niger?

We also fear that military confrontation with Niger Republic could turn the Sahel, including Nigeria, into another Afghanistan. It could become the playground of Jihadist terrorists from all over the world. We may have an uncontrollable refugee problem soon.

We call for dialogue and constructive engagement. Force may backfire on Nigeria. Our interests, not ego, should come first.