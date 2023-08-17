Navy ‘ll protect nation’s borders from illegal criminal activities in Maritime industry – Ogalla

By Esther Onyegbula & Bolanle Rasheed

The Chief of Naval staff, Emmanuel Ogalla, Thursday, in Lagos assured that Nigeria Navy will continue to protect the nation’s borders from all illegal criminal activities, unreported and unregulated fishing within the maritime domain which has been impacting negatively on the nation’s economy. He said that the Navy has been collaborating with the Ministry of Agriculture in fighting against these illicit activities.

Speaking at the official handing over of six Glass Reinforced Plastics, GRP, riverine boats built by Naval Dockyard Limited for the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development in Lagos, the Naval boss said that they also construct boats and build vessels that could be used to further the collaboration.

According to him, what we are doing here today is a significant achievement, sponsored by the Ministry of Agriculture which is for the dockyard to construct boats which are now handed over to these coastal states, particularly, Lagos and Akwa Ibom states that are here and also greatly impacted by these activities.

“If we continue to further this collaboration, we are going to see a reversal in terms of those illegal activities that affect our food security, particularly fisheries. So, we would double our efforts and we would seek the collaboration of agencies like Lagos state government, and ministry of agriculture.”

Explaining further, Ogalla said: “This occasion is particularly special as it connotes several landmark moments that exist between the Nigeria Navy and the Federal Ministry of Agriculture, as the relationship between both government institutions is based on mutual interests and shared values that date back in history.

“Manufacturing of the boats represents the initial strides of the Nigerian Navy and the Naval Dockyard Limited in particular, in developing indigenous ship design and construction as well as local content towards promoting self-reliance in the maritime sector. To this end, the 6 x GRP Boats is part of the first steps the Nigerian Navy made towards indigenizing ship construction and maintenance, typifying a transformation that has led to building naval vessels, local capacity and self-reliance in the country.

“It is noteworthy that the boats were conceptualized, designed and built to suit the requirements of the Ministry as well as the environment in which they are to operate. Hence, the vessels are primarily tailored to effectively serve the Ministry’s needs in reaching the coastal maritime communities, providing the requisite support and assistance towards boosting agricultural and food production in Nigeria.

Commenting on the development, Ms Fausat Lawal, Director special duties, representing the Honourable Minister of the Federal Ministry of Agricultural and Rural Development said: “The Federal Ministry of Agricultural and Rural Development is very aware of all these happening and we are ready to collaborate with other states and stakeholders to end these irregular activities that are happening on our waterways and ensure that they are reduced to the barest minimum. We will also ensure that we walk in collaboration with every other stakeholder to regulate our coastal and waterways. The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development is committed and we are ready to fight illegal unreported, unregulated fishing.”

Speaking on the boat’s construction, the Admiral Superintendent/ Chief Executive Officer of the Naval Dockyard Limited Bolaji Orederu said: “The contract for the boat was awarded to the Yard in 2013 by the Ministry and the Boats were completed in 2013. The Ministry of Agriculture only provided a broad guideline on the nature and use of the boats during the pre-contract phase. The Yard then went ahead to conceptualize, design and build the boats to suit those requirements while factoring the operating environment into design and construction. These boats, which are made from Glass Reinforce Plastic with flat bottom keels, are propelled by 2 X 85 HP outboard engines and capable of attaining speeds up to 15 knots. The Boats have length overall of 7.5 meters, moulded beam of 2.4 meters and draught of 1.5 meters, enabling them to operate and manoeuvre within the relatively shallow and winding backwaters.”