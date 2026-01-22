Navy dismantles 15 illegal refineries, recovers over 2.8m litres of stolen, adulterated crude in Bayelsa

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Soroh has dismantled 15 illegal refinery sites and recovered more than 800,000 litres of stolen crude oil alongside over two million litres of adulterated fuel in sustained anti–crude oil theft operations in Bayelsa State.

The Base Operations Officer of NNS Soroh, Lt. Commander E. C. Igwe, disclosed this during a visit by the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Michael Onoja, and a team of defence correspondents to the naval base.

Igwe said the operations were carried out by personnel of the Special Boat Service under Operation Delta Safe, adding that more than 30,000 litres of stolen Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) were also seized, while 12 boats used for siphoning crude oil and petroleum products were captured.

Briefing the visiting team, he explained that NNS Soroh, under the Central Naval Command and Sector 2 of Operation Delta Safe, covers about 107 nautical miles, stretching from the Ramos River to the San Bartholomew River, an area critical to Nigeria’s economic and maritime infrastructure.

He said the base exercises operational control over Forward Operating Base (FOB) Koluama and Naval Outpost Kulama, which serve as force multipliers for riverine and coastal security operations.

“Through FOB Koluama and Naval Outpost Kulama, the Base extends its operational reach across Bayelsa waterways. Additionally, the Base projects presence through Naval Patrol and Security Stations at Kansan and Ezetu, strategically positioned at the entrances of the Yon and Pennington rivers,” he said.

On anti-piracy and anti-militancy efforts, Igwe said naval personnel carried out several raids in key flashpoints, including a June 27, 2025 operation in Peremabiri community, which resulted in the arrest of a suspected militant and the recovery of an HK machine gun and ammunition.

He added that sustained naval pressure had forced oil theft syndicates to change tactics, resorting to smaller-capacity boats to transport siphoned crude, but stressed that the Navy remained resolute in disrupting such activities.

Highlighting successes in anti-kidnapping operations, Igwe recalled the March 7, 2025 abduction of a Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) official in Ayakoro community, noting that a swift naval response forced the kidnappers to release the victim unharmed.

“In May 2025, intelligence-led operations led to the arrest of one suspect connected to the incident, who was handed over for further investigation,” he said.

The officer noted that engagement with the media has helped boost public confidence, improve intelligence flow and discourage collaboration between host communities and criminal elements.

However, he cautioned against unregulated social media reporting capable of compromising ongoing operations, while reaffirming the Nigerian Navy’s commitment to sustaining maritime security in Bayelsa State.

Igwe called for stronger media collaboration and community partnership to enhance early warning systems and intelligence gathering in the fight against crude oil theft, piracy and other maritime crimes.