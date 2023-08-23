Measles outbreak in Benue IDPs camp escalates

…10 cases recorded, other unconfirmed cases being investigated

By Peter Duru

The measles outbreak at the Agagbe Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, in Gwer West Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue state has escalated with the number of confirmed cases now put at 10 while many other suspected cases are still being investigated.

Recall that two days ago there was the reported case of an outbreak of the highly contagious airborne disease in the camp; four children who were being treated with herbs were confirmed to be down with the disease.

However, the disease was on Wednesday morning reported to have spread to six more children who came down with the ailment while some others are being investigated to confirm their status.

The manager of the camp, Mr. Jacob Ibaah who made this known Wednesday said the infected children were still being treated with local herbs.

Ibaah stated that “after we reported the outbreak, a volunteer from a nearby foreign built health facility came and took the pictures of the children and asked when we noticed the outbreak after which he left.

“As at today, we have 10 children who are down with measles; they are made up five boys and five girls. Investigation of the outbreak is also ongoing.

“Also a man came and interviewed the women that gave birth in the latrine. He told us that he was sent from the Ministry of Health in Makurdi to the camp to look at the cases.”

The manager who lamented that the condition in the camp was unbearable blamed the lack of proper medical care for the worsening health condition of the IDPs.