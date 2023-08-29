Itsekiri monarch symbol of peace,unity progress, says Sule

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Bemy’s Herbal Care, Chief ( Dr.) Mercy E. Sule says that the Olu of Warri, HRM Ogiame Atuwatse 111 is a symbol of peace, unity and progress even as she noted that the monarch has all it takes to take Itsekiri Kingdom to enviable heights.

Sule who spoke with journalists in Lagos recently said that the 2nd coronation anniversary of the monarch speaks volumes because visible development have enveloped Itsekiri Kingdom under his watch, adding that Itsekiri people get a King that they deserve.

She said that the monarch mean well for Itsekiri Kingdom and he is working round the clock for the betterment of his people, adding that Itsekiri has become a force to reckon with in the affairs of Delta State and Nigeria in general.

According to her:” The King is tested, trusted, focused minded and his reign has rekindled hope to Itsekiri Kingdom. The monarch is on the same frequency with his people to accelerate the socio economic and political development of Itsekiri”.

She pointed out that the two years of the monarch on the throne has ushered more cohesion between Itsekiri Kingdom and other ethnic nationalities in Delta State, adding that the Itsekiris should rally round the King because he will take the Kingdom to the promised land.

The Bemy’s Herbal Care boss hinted that Itsekiri people didn’t make any error over the emergence of Ogiame Atuwatse 111 as their monarch, adding that:” The King is an outstanding performer and Itsekiris should give him the maximum support to facilitate greater development to the Kingdom in the years ahead.