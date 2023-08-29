I’ll revamp, reposition rail sector, Alkali vows

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

The Federal Government has expressed determination to reposition the rail transport sector for better service delivery in line with President Bola Tinibu’s desire to make it safe, accessible and affordable to all Nigerians.

The Minister of Transportation, Sen. Sai’du Alkali, made the disclosure recently, when he paid an unscheduled visit to the Idu Train Station, in Abuja.

Speaking on plans to revamp the railway services, the Minister said he would strengthen collaboration with the Military high command to beef up security along all train routes.

On the issue of the poor condition of train coaches, conveniences, lifts and escalators, the Minister assured that they will be fixed and operational as soon as possible.

Furthermore, he commended the security operatives for providing security, assuring them that all unpaid allowances will be paid without further delay, adding that henceforth, they will be paid as at when due.

While affirming that rail transport services remains the best means of transportation, Alkali urged Nigerians to continue to patronize it as concerted efforts are being made to run it in line with global best practices.