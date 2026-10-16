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October 16, 2026

White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia quits days into job

White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia quits days into job

WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 13: White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia speaks during a news briefing in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House on October 13, 2026 in Washington, DC. Zacharia, a conservative commentator and former communications adviser for Trump Media, took questions from reporters in her first media briefing as the new White House press secretary. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/AFP

A White House official said Friday that Press Secretary Katie Zacharia was leaving her role after just a few days on the job, following a lackluster press briefing performance and scrutiny over her resume.

Asked about reports that Zacharia was “transitioning” out of the role, a White House official confirmed to AFP on condition of anonymity.

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