FUNAAB appoints Osinuga as Acting Bursar

Osinuga

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Vice Chancellor, Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), Prof. Olusola Babatunde Kehinde has approved the appointment of Mr. Olukayode Osinuga, as Acting Bursar of the institution.

The appointment of Mr. Osinuga, according to a statement issued by the Head, Directorate of Public Relations, FUNAAB, Kola Adepoju, takes effect from August 16, 2023 and until further notice.

According to the statement, the appointment of Mr.Osinuga, a veteran with rich experience spanning over three decades followed the expiration of the tenure of the immediate past Bursar, Mr. Chukwuwinke Ezekpeazu.

He added that “Mr. Osinuga joined the service of the University in June 1998 as Accountant 1 and rose to the rank of Director now Deputy Bursar in 2012.

“Until his appointment as Acting Bursar, Mr. Osinuga was Deputy Bursar I in FUNAAB.

“A good mixer and team player, Mr. Osinuga is fondly referred to as ” Baba Oshii” by his teeming admirers within and outside the University community.

“He holds Bsc Accounting, Joseph Ayo Babalola University (JABU), Postgraduate Diploma in Computer Science, FUNAAB Msc Accounting, Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU),Ile -Ife and MBA Agribusiness FUNAAB.

“Mr. Osinuga is the immediate past Bursar of National Institute for Educational Planning and Administration, Ondo, Ondo State, Nigeria.

“He has attended various professional and management training workshops within and outside the country.

“The Acting Bursar who is celebrated as a genius in his profession has won many awards within and outside the University.

“Mr. Olukayode Osinuga is happily married and blessed with children”.