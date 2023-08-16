Flood destroys goods, property in Anambra Community

By Anayo Okoli.

THE people of Agbobo Umuoga Ossomala community in Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State are in pains over huge economic loss they incurred as a result of rampaging flood in the community.

Properties, including farm crops and poultry farms worth several millions of naira were lost to the flood which has inflicted more hardship on the people.

A multi million Matucci Farms in the community lost 25,000 birds to the flood and that about 400 workers of the company have also lost their jobs following the flood disaster.

The devastated community has sent a save our soul, SOS, message to both the Federal Government and Anambra state Government to come to their assistance.



In the message sent through a prominent leader of of the community, Sir Patrick Sule Ugboma, they urged the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, to consider the construction of the Onitsha-Atani-Ossomala-Ogwuikpele-Ase Azaga-Ndoni Road, which is in a state of delipidation, adding that its construction will ameliorate the suffering of the community

“This vital economic impactful road will link the Ogbaru Local Government Area in Anambra State with their kith and kin in Delta, Imo and Rivers States.

“Agriculture, which is the mainstay of the people’s economic life has suffered unduly by the neglect of the community by successive state and Federal Governments.

“The Ogbaru people in Anambra, Delta, Rivers and Imo constitute the food basket of these states and the central road connecting the clan, the Onitsha–Atani–Ossomala–Ogwuikpele-Ase Azaga–Ndoni road is in total collapse. We, therefore presently find it extremely difficult to move our cash crops from the farms to the hinterland,” they lamented.

Explaining further, Ugboma that Ogbaru Local Government in with headquarters in Atani is the central abode of the Ogbaru people comprising of 15 indigenous agrarian communities which are in total neglect and left to the mercy of perennial flooding due to its proximity to the River Niger.

“These perennial floods have badly affected farming activities and further impoverished the people. Most of the communities have become inaccessible due to the decrepit state of the only road leading into all the communities.

“Furthermore, about a half of these communities have been in total darkness for upwards of ten years in most cases. Ogbaru Local Government has been totally neglected by successive Local, State and Federal Governments despite its food-basket status.

“It is equally noteworthy that Ogbaru hosts the eight viable oil wells in Anambra State which had conferred Oil- producing status of the state. Despite the oil revenue accruals to Anambra State from the Ogbaru Oil Wells, basic infrastructure is nearly non-existent, the few existing ones are in total collapse, while poverty among the people is on continuous, upward rise.”

Meanwhile, some bridges on the Onitsha-Atani, Ossomala-Ogwuikpele-Ase azaga-Ndoni road, especially the Ossomala bridge at Umunnakwo community, has collapsed following as a result of flooding and erosion menace.

The people appealed to both the state and federal governments to come to their rescue, saying that Governor Soludo is yet to visit the area to know their plight since he became governor.