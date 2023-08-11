Firm launches ‘queue to quick’ e-ticketing platform for event managers

By Victoria Ojeme

An indigenous mobile solutions provider has unveiled a revolutionary e-ticketing system aimed at creating a seamless and engaging social environment for event organizers and their audiences.

The Buzz Network, launched with great fanfare in Abuja, is set to redefine the dynamics of event management from queue to quick e-ticketing.

Addressing the audience at the launch, Mr. Ishaq Yakubu, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Buzz Web Services, introduced this innovative solution designed exclusively for participants in the event organizing sector. With the aim of maximizing profits and extending the reach of events, the Buzz Network promises a paradigm shift in the way events are organized and experienced.

Buzz Web Services also shared ambitious plans to expand beyond Nigeria’s borders into Ghana and South Africa, signalling their dedication to elevating the event industry across the continent.

Yakubu said that the company’s driving force is a passionate team of young individuals determined to achieve greatness while simultaneously contributing to employment growth in the nation. Buzz Network, he emphasized, is more than a mere software development enterprise; it’s an embodiment of boundless aspiration.

The core innovation of this pioneering product lies in its transformative e-ticketing system. With an adaptive and ingenious approach to ticket sales, Buzz Network tackles the longstanding challenge of where to purchase and vend event tickets. More than a transactional platform, it offers event organizers a dynamic solution to nurture and capitalize on audience interests.

Yakubu stated, “Buzz liberates hosts and organizers from the tiresome practice of seeking potential attendees in unrelated social spheres. It offers an ideal space to promote your shows, workshops, seminars, fairs, and festivals—a communal space where your target audience eagerly anticipates your offerings.”

He added, “When it comes to event ticketing, we’re ushering in an unprecedented era of uniqueness. Our approach stands alone, setting us apart from any competition in the country. We’re blazing a trail that others will follow.”

The unveiling of the Buzz Network marks a significant milestone in the evolution of event management, propelling the industry toward an era of enhanced engagement, seamless organization, and unparalleled innovation.