By Benjamin Njoku

The highly anticipated Nollywood classic, “Issakaba Returns” stormed the domestic box office, recording a spectacular opening weekend gross of N47.8 million to become the highest-grossing debut ever for an action thriller.

The film, directed by popular filmmaker and producer, Lancelot Oduwa Imasuen, premiered last Wednesday at Silverbird Cinemas, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Celebrating the feat, Lancelot, fondly called D’Guvnor, thanked everyone who showed up, bought tickets, filled the cinemas and embraced “Issakaba Returns” with so much love.

“To everyone who has supported this journey, shared the excitement, spread the word and made the opening weekend this remarkable, I do not take your love for granted.

“This is more than numbers. It is a testament to the love, nostalgia and connection you all have with this story.

“N47.8 million opening weekend gross, and this is only the beginning!

“Thank you for believing in us. Thank you for showing up. The love has been organic, and we feel every bit of it,” Lancelot said.

The premiere of “Issakaba Returns” was spectacular and memorable. The evening exploded into war songs, cultural dance and gyration as the film began its cinema run.

Long before the lights went down inside the cinema hall, the carnival had already begun outside. Drummers, dancers and chanting fans set the mood, recreating the fearless spirit of the Issakaba Boys who, 25 years ago, stood against evil in the South-East.

For the lead character, Sam Dede, the return is more than nostalgia. It is a message.

Speaking at the premiere, he said the evils the Issakaba Boys fought a quarter of a century ago, kidnapping, money rituals, human trafficking are still ravaging society today.

First released in 2001 and inspired by real-life vigilante movements, the original “Issakaba” became a cultural phenomenon.