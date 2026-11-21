By Benjamin Njoku

Afrobeats superstar Davido is known for flaunting his wife, Chioma Adeleke, on social media, displaying public affection and storming international show venues in her company.

It is no surprise, therefore, that the three-time Grammy nominee has taken their romance to the studio, borrowing a leaf from the likes of Adekunle Gold and Simi, Banky W and Adesuwa Etomi, as well as Beyoncé and Jay-Z, who have all turned their love stories into music.

For Davido, Chioma has never just been his wife. She has been his muse from the very beginning.

Their love story in music started in 2018 with ‘Assurance’, the birthday gift Davido dedicated to Chioma when they were still dating. Chioma starred in the video, and the song became one of the most iconic love anthems in Afrobeats history.

She returned in 2020 for ‘1 Milli’, whose wedding-themed video further celebrated their relationship.

Nearly eight years after ‘Assurance’, ‘Already Falling’ brings that story full circle, from young lovers to husband and wife.

The song, the eighth track on Davido’s sixth studio album, “ORIADÉ”, was released on July 31, 2026. It blends English, Yoruba and Nigerian Pidgin, and reimagines Elvis Presley’s timeless classic ‘Can’t Help Falling in Love’ through an Afrobeats lens with background vocals by Peruzz

The official video, released on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, stars Chioma as his leading lady once again.

Directed by Meji Alabi, who also directed ‘Assurance, the video was filmed at the historic Château de Chanteloup, the estate of French cognac house Maison Martell in Cognac, France.

It blends French elegance with Nigerian style, with Davido arriving in a horse-drawn carriage, serenading Chioma in grand interiors, and later recreating a proposal scene by a lake at dusk, where he goes down on one knee to present her with a ring.

Though the couple wedded in a lavish Lagos ceremony in June 2024, the proposal scene is a cinematic metaphor for renewed commitment, not a new engagement.

Davido announced the release himself with the caption: “Already Falling. From us to you. Enjoy.”

Like other music stars, Davido is proving that a real-life love story can become a powerful artistic brand.

For fans, ‘Already Falling’ is more than a music video. It is a continuation of a story they have followed since 2018 ; from young lovers, to husband and wife, to parents, told in Davido’s most personal songs. And with Chioma by his side in the studio, on screen, and on tour, including their recent high-profile trip to Tanzania with Diamond Platnumz, the couple shows no signs of slowing down.