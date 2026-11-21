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Four persons, including two children, have died after a boat conveying passengers to a burial ceremony capsized in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State on Friday.

Twenty-four other passengers were rescued following the incident, which occurred at about 11am while the boat was travelling from Ayama community to Ukubie.

The Bayelsa State Police Command said preliminary findings indicated that the boat developed a mechanical fault while navigating the waterways.

The police spokesperson, Musa Mohammed, disclosed this in a statement on Friday, alleging that some passengers had urged the operator to steer towards the riverbank after the fault developed, but he declined and continued the journey before the boat capsized.

Mohammed said the bodies of two adults and two children had been recovered and deposited at the mortuary of the Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa.

He said 24 survivors were rescued, with 19 taken to Ayama Clinic, while five others who sustained injuries were transferred to Family Care Hospital in Yenagoa for treatment.

The police spokesperson disclosed that the boat operator, identified only as Omovie, had fled the scene, while the boat manager, identified as MV Bina, had been taken into custody for investigation.

He added that the police marine section had been deployed to reinforce search and rescue operations, while the Divisional Police Officer in Oporoma was coordinating efforts with local divers and other emergency responders.

Mohammed said investigations were ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the tragedy, assuring that search and rescue operations would continue until everyone on board had been accounted for.