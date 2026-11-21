Gov Sanwo-Olu

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has pledged to deliver more than 2,000 additional housing units before the end of his tenure in 2027 as part of efforts to address the state’s housing deficit.

The governor made the commitment on Friday while commissioning two residential estates comprising 294 housing units in the Ogombo and Ajah areas of Eti-Osa Local Government Area.

He also called for the speedy passage of the revised Lagos State Tenancy and Recovery of Premises Bill into law, while promising a four-lane expansion of Ogombo Road to improve access and ease traffic congestion in the area.

Sanwo-Olu disclosed that more than 2,000 housing units developed by the Ministry of Housing were ready for commissioning in Ibeshe, Sangotedo, Egan and Epe.

He added that other housing schemes being undertaken by the Lagos State Development and Property Corporation (LSDPC) were ongoing in Shogunro, Ogba, Apapa and Ogudu.

The governor said government alone could not meet the housing demands of Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial nerve centre, stressing that his administration was adopting a partnership model involving the provision of land, regulatory oversight and an enabling environment to attract private-sector investment.

The two commissioned projects are the 165-unit Treasure Estate at Ajiwe, Ogombo, developed by LSDPC in partnership with AKF Properties Limited, and the 129-unit Brooks Habitat at Abraham Adesanya, Ajah, facilitated by the Ministry of Housing in partnership with Brook Assets and Resources Limited.

Treasure Estate comprises two-bedroom terrace houses, three-bedroom flats and three-bedroom terrace houses, with facilities including a swimming pool, gymnasium, five-a-side football pitch, jogging tracks, water treatment plant and modern drainage systems.

Brooks Habitat, located on 2.3 hectares of land across 20 blocks, comprises 42 two-bedroom flats, 42 three-bedroom flats with service quarters and 45 three-bedroom terrace houses.

Its facilities include a clinic, gymnasium, solar-powered streetlights, paved access roads and dedicated security.

Addressing infrastructure needs in the rapidly developing Eti-Osa corridor, Sanwo-Olu pledged that Ogombo Road would be expanded into a four-lane carriageway, with improved drainage infrastructure.

He commended the developers, engineers and artisans involved in the projects, saying their contributions had helped deliver housing options across different income categories.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Housing, Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, urged the Lagos State House of Assembly to expedite the passage of the revised Lagos State Tenancy and Recovery of Premises Bill.

He said a sustainable housing framework required strong legislation to address unfair rental practices and protect the interests of both landlords and tenants.

Providing details of the Ogombo housing scheme, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of LSDPC, Ayodeji Joseph, disclosed that the two-bedroom terrace units were priced at N65 million.

He said prospective buyers could access mortgage facilities through the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) and the Mortgage Refinancing and Infrastructure Fund.

Joseph added that four other housing projects within the axis were nearing completion.

In his response, the Majority Leader of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Noheem Adams, assured residents that the revised tenancy bill would be passed into law “very soon”.

He commended Sanwo-Olu for what he described as tangible housing and infrastructure development across Eti-Osa and other parts of the state.