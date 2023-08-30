Delta Govt inaugurates flood mgt c’ttee

By Ochuko Akuopha, ASABA

The Delta State Government has inaugurated a 14-man 2023 Flood Disaster Management Committee.

The committee which has the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Kingsley Emu as it’s Chairman and Commissioner for Special Duties, Ejiro Terry as Co- Chairman, is to propose appropriate measures for the prevention and management of flooding.

It is also to address the displacement of people and suggest ways for the provision of relief materials to victims.

Inaugurating the Committee in Asaba, Dr Kingsley Emu, said plans were underway to set up camps in the flood-impacted areas of the state to accommodate those who may be affected by the impending flood.

He urged members of the committee to ensure the sensitization of citizens of the state, especially those living in coastal communities to move to higher grounds.

Advising them to be diligent with the assignment, Emu noted that a lot depended on them to see that the actual flood victims were adequately catered for.

Mr Jamani Ejiro, Commissioner for Environment; Dr Joseph Onojaeme, Commissioner for Health; Dr Kingsley Ashibuogwu, Commissioner for Primary Education; Mrs Rose Ezewu, Commissioner for Secondary Education, and Orode Uduaghan, Commissioner Humanitarian Affairs, Social and Girl Child Developement are also members of the committee.

Other are: Funyei Manager, Commissioner, Special Projects, Hon. Victor Ebonka, Chairman, ALGON, Olorogun Jaro Egbo, Special Adviser, Transport, Barr. Lyna Ocholor, Principal Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Karo Ovemeso, Executive Secretary SEMA, Sir. Festus Ahon, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor and Mr. Greg Ejowomu, Permanent Secretary, Bureau for Special Duties to serve as Secretary.