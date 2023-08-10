Coup: ECOWAS will explore diplomacy, dialogue with Niger’s junta

By Biodun Busari

President Bola Tinubu says the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) will give top priority to diplomacy and dialogue in ending the crisis in the Republic of Niger.

Tinubu said this as the Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, at the Extraordinary Summit in Abuja, on Thursday.

ECOWAS leaders convened in Nigeria’s capital to discuss the next line of action after the ultimatum issued elapsed on Sunday, without Niger’s military leaders yielding to the deadline.

The West African regional bloc had asked General Abduorahamane Tchiani to release ousted President Mohamed Bazoum and restore democratic order in the country.

Rather than restoring a democratic government, the coupists, in contrast, cut ties with Nigeria, shut its airspace, and appointed an economist Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine, as the transitional prime minister.

Hours before the ECOWAS meeting, it also formed a new cabinet and named 21 ministers to serve in the government to be led by Zeine.

In his welcome address to review Niger’s crisis, Tinubu said the bloc will examine bridges and challenges that might have served as obstacles in bringing Niger’s impasse to an end.

“Today’s Summit provides a significant opportunity to meticulously review and assess the progress made since our last gathering,” he said.

“It is essential to evaluate the effectiveness of our interventions and identify any gaps or challenges that may have hindered progress.

“Only through this comprehensive assessment can we collectively chart a sustainable path toward lasting peace, stability, and prosperity in Niger.”

The ECOWAS Chair stated, “Moreso, in reaffirming our relentless commitment to democracy, human rights, and the well-being of the people of Niger, it is crucial that we prioritize diplomatic negotiations and dialogue as the bedrock of our approach.”

“We must engage all parties involved, including the coup leaders, in earnest discussions to convince them to relinquish power and reinstate President Bazoum. It is our duty to exhaust all avenues of engagement to ensure a swift return to constitutional governance in Niger,” he added.