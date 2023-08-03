Consumers pay N247bn for electricity in Q1’23

•As NERC grants license to Ekiti IPP

By Obas Esiedesa, Ediri Ejoh & Mariam Eko

Consumers in the country paid N247.1 billion for electricity in the first quarter of 2023, an increase of 1.14 percent compared to N243.65 billion paid in the fourth quarter of 2022, the latest report from the Nigerian Electricity Commission, NERC, has shown.

In its 2023 first quarter report released yesterday, NERC stated that the total revenue collected by all the electricity distribution companies represented a collection efficiency of 68.75 percent.

It stated that the DisCos’ cumulative collection efficiency reduced by 4.58 percentage points (pp) from 73.33 percent in Q4’22 to 68.75 percent in Q1’23.

According to NERC, the decline in collection efficiency was largely driven by Ibadan, Yola, Kaduna, and Abuja DisCos whose collection efficiencies decreased by 15.50 pp, 10.20 pp, 8.49 pp and 5.29 pp respectively. Conversely, only Jos DisCo recorded an improved collection efficiency of 4.48 pp.

The report added that in Q1’23, the average hourly generation on the grid was 4,334.41 MWh/h, which indicated an increase of 92.05 MWh/h (2.16 percent) compared to 4,242.36 MWh/h in Q4’22.

It stated: “The overall increase in average hourly generation within the quarter was due to an increase in the available capacity of Egbin, Afam VI, Geregu, and Sapele power plants. The biggest improvement noticed in Egbin’s hourly output is virtually proportional to the improvement in its availability. This is to be expected because Egbin plays a critical role in meeting demand in the Lagos region, which regularly accounts for 25 to 30 percent of national consumption.

“The twenty-six (26) generation stations that injected energy into the national grid in the quarter under review included eighteen (18) gas, four (4) hydro, two (2) steam, and two (2) gas/steam-powered plants.

“In Q1’23, the average hourly generation of all available units increased by 92.05 MWh/h (2.17%) from 4,242.36 MWh/h in 2022/Q4 to 4,334.41 MWh/h,” the report added.

Meanwhile, the commission has granted the embedded generation license to the Ekiti Independent Power Project (IPP) Limited, situated in the state capital, Ado Ekiti.

Special Advisor to the State Governor on Infrastructure and Public Utilities, Prof. Mobolaji Aluko, made this known while appearing on a live current affairs television program to review the state of utilities in Ekiti.

He said: “We are now at the last leg of the development and commissioning of the Independent power plant in the State, having received the license”.

NERC also granted an independent electricity distribution license to Olokiti Power Distribution Limited, also in Ado Ekiti.