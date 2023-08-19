Celebrities, fans mourn Wizkid’s mother

By Sylvester Kwentua

International music star, Wizkid is mourning at the moment after news filtered in on Friday that he lost his mother to the cold hands of death.

Wizkid although has not come out to either debunk or confirm claims by a close friend of his, who broke the news of Starboy’s mother’s death on Friday morning, has nevertheless not stopped both celebrities and fans from sharing a part of his pains.

On social media, a few of them sent comforting words to Wizkid, in this his trying moments.

Celebrities

Wizkid got a lot of massive encouragement from a few of his colleagues.

Here are some of the celebrities reactions to Wizzy’s mummy, Mrs Jane Dolapo Balogun’s death

Shanks Comics: Social media influencer and comic skit maker, Shanks Comics, sent loads of love to Wizzy.

“Big love, Wizkid ” Shanks Comics tweeted.

Cruise KT: Twitter celebrity and social media celebrity, Michael Kitan, know as Cruise KT, offered prayers for Wizkid’s mother.

“So sad and dark. We all pray for Wizkid and his family this period. Mrs Balogun, mummy Wizkid may you Rest In Peace.” Cruise tweeted.

JBrandy: YBNL’s rapper, JBrandy, shared a throwback picture of Wizkid and his mother, while wishing her a perfect rest.

“Flashback to 2011 When Wizkid Brought Out his Mom on stage to sing for her. Rest In Peace Mama” JBrandy tweeted.

Daniel Regha: Famous social media critic and controversial celebrity, Daniel Regha also consoled with Wizkid.

“Wizkid losing his beloved mom is saddening to hear. My condolences to the entire family. No words can ease the pain, but may the heavens comfort ’em during this difficult time. RIP to the deceased; May God forgive her shortcomings & grant her eternal rest.” Daniel tweeted.

Fans

Wizkid has a large fan base and as expected, a lot of them mourned his mother’s death.

Here are some of the fan’s reactions on social media

@longetolu wrote: “Wizkid nwa mama! It is well. God will give you the strength to bear this sad loss. Mama has gone to heaven to intercede specially for you.”

@Gideonofgirls wrote: “Losing a mother is very emotionally draining. I send my deepest condolences to the Starboy of Nigeria music.”

@Walelekan tweeted: “Ha! Iya ni jigi! Rest In peace mummy Balogun.”

@deaconadebayo tweeted: ‘All I can offer you is prayers. Mummy is resting in peace already, just be strong, Ayo Balogun “.

The cause of Wizkid ‘s mother may not been know yet, but his manager has confirmed that she is truly no more.

Confirming the incident to the media on Friday, Sunday Are, Wizkid’s longtime manager said Mrs Jane Balogun died in the early hours of Friday.

“Yes, she died this morning, at about 1.30 am,” Sunday Are said.