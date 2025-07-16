Fans celebrate Wizkid at 35

Fans of Grammy-winning music superstar Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, have continued to celebrate him with goodwill messages as he turns 35.

Using the trendy hashtags #WizkidAt35 and #StarBoy35 on Wednesday, supporters and admirers of the “Piece of My Heart” crooner flooded social media platforms with his photos and congratulatory messages for the singer.

Others shared old interview clips and performance highlights of the ace artiste.

@itzbasito wrote, “Happy Birthday to the Greatest to ever do it. Wizkid FC loves you forever. #WizkidAt35.”

A user, @dammiedammie35, posted: “35 years of greatness. Happy birthday to our GOAT, Machala himself! Starboy forever! #WizkidAt35.”

@omojuwa said, “Wizkid’s impact on the culture is unmatched. Legend living. #Starboy35.”

@drealofficial tweeted, “You gave us ‘Ojuelegba’, and the world listened. Long live the king. #WizkidDay.”

@itz_KingBryan wrote, “Happy birthday to the man who changed the sound of Africa. May your reign never end, Big Wiz!”

@bigwizarrdd said, “Happy Birthday to the Greatest African Artist of all time.”

@Jaiathalien said: “Happy Birthday, Legend @wizkidayoYour grace, dedication, and growth inspire millions, and I’m lucky to be one of them. May God grant all your heart’s desires! #WizkidAt35.”

“Wizkid is the definition of can’t rush greatness. We love you Big Wiz for how you changed the dynamics of afrobeat and African music and brought it out to the world.”

@Wizkid” @Cruzzzzzbabe said, “This is freaking 35!!!!!!!!! We went from 20 to 25 to 30, now 35! And not for a minute did I ever stop loving you. We doing this for life baby.

“In a TIME when African youths were mostly obsessed with listening to foreign music and rap, this MAN singlehandedly changed the GAME when he debuted with his HIT album “SUPERSTAR” and the rest they say is HISTORY!.”

@sakpo0007 wrote,”#WizidAt35, Happy 35th Birthday to WIZKID, The BEST & The GOAT of African Music! THREE (3) decades in and you’re still as HOT as when you debuted, you will always reign forever.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Wizkid, born on July 16, 1990, in Surulere, Lagos, began making music at age 11 with a church group before launching his professional career.

He signed with Banky W’s EME label in 2009, and gained fame with his debut single “Holla at Your Boy” released in 2010, and was followed by his 2011 debut album, ‘Superstar.’

Wizkid has evolved into a global Afrobeats icon, winning awards such as the BET, MOBO, MTV EMAs, and a Grammy for his collaboration with Beyoncé on the hit “Brown Skin Girl.”

He’s known for international collaborations with artists like Drake, Beyoncé, Justin Bieber, Chris Brown, and Skepta, blending Afrobeats with pop, R&B, and Dancehall to Global acclaim.

