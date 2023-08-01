Candidates lament high cost of GCE forms

By Adesina Wahab

Some candidates for the 2024 General Certificate of Education Examination have lamented the high cost of obtaining the form.

This is just as they applauded the ongoing free distribution of the forms by the lawmaker representing Eti-Osa Constituency 02 in the Lagos State House of Assembly, Engr Gbolahan Yishawu.

The 11th edition of GOY free GCE forms distribution commenced on Monday, July 31 and it is slated to end by August 31, 2023.

The candidates, while speaking on the occasion of the free forms distribution, decried the high rate of the forms this year compared to those of past years.

One of the beneficiaries, Peace Zuniji, who expressed optimistic of gaining admission into a higher institution of learning with the free GCE forms, said it was an advantage for those who could not afford to pay the huge amount of money at this time of economic crunch in the country.

According to him, This will give me the opportunity to study further because my dream is to become a lawyer. This brings my future close to me. I will rewrite my two subjects; Literature-in-English and Government that will qualify me to study law in the university. I want to make it through this GCE.

“This is a great privilege despite the economic hardship in the country that is affecting the people. It is not easy for those who have children coupled with other responsibilities.

“The price of GCE form is on the high side and this is an advantage for those who want to further their education to realise their dreams. This will help to study the courses they have in mind. The lawmaker should continue to do what he knows how to do,” he said.

Another beneficiary, Miss Oyewole Saidat, stated that the lawmaker did well considering the price of the form which some might not be able to afford.

“A friend told me about the free GCE forms and I want to appeal to him not to stop. Imagine me running around to look for money to buy GCE form in this economy? I want to say thank you. I urge him not to relent,” she said.

Another candidate, Muhammad Yakub,

who wants to study Political Science, said that the free GCE form would do a lot of good to those who could not afford it, while urging other lawmakers to key into the gesture.