BBNaija All Stars: Ilebaye may be issued strike, evicted over brawl with Cee C, Doyin

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Ilebaye, aka ‘The GenZ baddie’ may likely get a strike from Big Brother or be shown the way out of the ongoing reality TV show over her brawl with her counterparts, Cee-C and Doyin.

Life after the Saturday night party at the biggie’s house was filled with arguments, verbal brawls, and emotional scenes which may earn some of the housemates sanctions (strikes).

In a video of one of the tension-packed moments, Ilebaye pulled Cee-C’s hair during a heated verbal exchange between the duo.

Angry and yelling at the top of her voice over Ilebaye’s attack, Cee-C on the other side said, “Big Brother will be partial if he doesn’t issues you (Ilebaye) a strike”

In a related development, Ilebaye when summoned by Biggie over her actions was accosted by Doyin who wanted speak to caution her – again, she (Ilebaye) lost her temper and pushed Doyin aside.

Both Doyin and Ceec needs to be punished too ….what they did to ilebaye is pure bullying, intimidation and very bad.#BBNaijaAllStars pic.twitter.com/axn4Quz936 — BlancoGh_Daterush6 (@Blanco_gh) August 6, 2023

Earlier, female housemates, Princess, Angel, Mercy, Cee-C were seen talking with Doyin about Ilebaye’s ‘ill-attitude’, accusing her of putting up overboard strategies in the bid to win the game.

In the course of the discussion, Doyin who used to be Ilebaye’s bestie admitted that she’s also shocked about the many twists in Ilebaye’s moves.

