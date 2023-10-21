BBNaija: Life hasn’t been easy as ‘All Stars’ winner – Ilebaye

By Benjamin Njoku

Ilebaye has continued to savour her victory at the just concluded Big Brother Naija, ‘All stars’ season.

She defeated her close rival, Mercy Eke to clinch the grand prize of N120 million.

At a recent ‘meet and greet’ session in honour of BBNaija ‘All-Stars’ housemates, hosted in Lagos, by the digital financial services provider, Moniepoint Inc, the Kogi State-born reality TV star, summed up her experience since leaving the BBNaija house as ‘stressful’ adding ‘it’s been all love and light from my fans.’

According to her, life as a winner and a celebrity coming out of the BBNaija house hasn’t been easy being the youngest millionaire.

“It’s been stressful on social media and everywhere, especially the media rounds. I haven’t seen hate. If you drag me, my fans will drag you back. I am trying to get adjusted to this new me and I am working on creating a better version of myself,” she said.

The former housemates shared their experiences using the services of Moniepoint on their personal and business banking platforms since leaving the show.

Receiving the BBNaija All Stars contingent at his office on Lagos island, Tobi Amira, the company’s Senior Vice President, Business Loans and Salary Advance took the housemates on a brief session about Moniepoint.

“As one of Africa’s largest fintechs, we saw mutual synergies which spurred us to sponsor this season of Big Brother Nigeria which is without doubt, one of the biggest reality and entertainment intellectual property in Africa. We are excited at what the future holds as we double down on powering dreams for businesses and individuals.”

The housemates who made the trip included Gen Z baddie and winner of the All Stars show, Ilebaye Odiniya, Pere Egbi, Adekunle Olopade, Cynthia “Cee-C” Nwadiora, Ikechukwu “Cross” Okonkwo, Chukwuemeka “Frodd” Okoye, Season Six winner, Hazel “Whitemoney” Oyeze, Seyi Awolowo, Doyinsola David, Ike Onyema, Somadina Anyama and Prince Nelson