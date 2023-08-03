BBNaija All Stars: Angel just a drama queen, I know her better – Cross

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Cross has described his fellow housemate, Angel as a drama queen.

In a conversation with Venita, Cross explained that he knows Angel better than many other housemates and can easily explain her attitude after the heated argument with Ilebaye.

Cross and Angel were former housemates during the Season 6 ‘Shine ya eye’ edition of the show.

Angel and Ilebaye got into a heated argument which resulted in Angel packing her bags to leave the house before being stopped by her other housemates.

While explaining her attitude, Cross said: ”I know Angel like the back of my hands, she’s just a drama queen, people don’t know her.”

Venita discussed with Cross how Angel and Ilebaye could have gone home yesterday if she had not intervened.

Venita said: “Ilebaye started peeling her body paint in Angel’s open box, I don’t know if she did it intentionally”

The fight with Ilebaye occurred after Angel got angry at Ilebaye for sitting on her box.

After the fight, Angel threatened to leave the house voluntarily, saying, “Mercy, you’re the reason I’m here oo.

“I can’t do this again. I hate every fcking ngga and b*tch in here. I know the reason I didn’t wanna come back.”