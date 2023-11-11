BBNaija ‘All Stars’: Uriel speaks on messing up her chances

By Benjamin Njoku

Ex-Big Brother Naija ‘All Stars’ housemate, Uriel has every reason to knock herself following her aborted second opportunity on the reality TV show.

The reality TV star became the second housemate to be evicted after Princess left the house. She was evicted after the eviction jury, comprising Teddy A., Laycon, and Diane, voted for her eviction in a manner that elicited a negative reaction from her fans and viewers of the show.

But assessing her performance, while in the house, Uriel felt she messed up her chances. She started off on a good note, but didn’t embrace the tape.

In an Instagram post, Uriel regrettably wrote “I left All Stars feeling like I messed up my chances. Three weeks on the show. But God said three weeks is all you need.”

Recall that Uriel was a housemate in the 2017 season of BBNaija. She got evicted in the ‘All Star’ season, after three weeks of the commencement of the show.