Abraham Lincoln American Academy opens in Lagos

In its bid to continue to provide qualitative education for children a foremost educational school, Abraham Lincoln American Academy (ALAA), will begin 2023/2024 academic session on September 11th for pupils ranging from ages one to ten (1-10)

Situated in Ologun Agbaje Street, Victoria lsland, Lagos, the upper class school, which offers an American Curriculum is run by an American board, who have employed the hands of seasoned American Educational consultants and Nigerian Educators of repute to ensure its success in the Nigerian contest and in its environs.

The school’s sister arm which opened its doors to Nigerian pupils years back in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, Nigeria, decided to spread the wonderful teaching and learning experience across the globe and chose Lagos.

In a press release signed by the Principal of the school, Casey Kean, an American, and Harvard trained educationist, said the newly established school is set to offer various subjects that will aid learning development of its pupils embraced the ‘US Curriculum’ because it is spectacular.

“It is an inclusive teaching and learning style where all groups of learners: the visual, hands on and interactive, find it all fun and easy to learn, retain and recall knowledge. It is super exciting and trains students to become erudite Scholars, discoverers and inventors.”

On the selling points, Kean noted that the environment where it is located makes it a safe haven for kids.

“The schools (both in Abuja and Lagos) are located in high end, safe and serene areas like Maitama, Abuja and Victoria Island, Lagos. Teachers and staff are qualified, well trained and exposed to substantial orientation which enables them perform their sensitive rolls of building the total child, one student at a time. We utilize an accredited US curriculum. Our facilities are up to date and State-of-the art.”

“Our desire is to bring our exciting curriculum to every home with School age children at a very affordable price. We are constantly working on keeping our prices low!

“Our present students are a testimony to prospective students on how exciting our academics and School community is.”

Speaking further, Kean also said the school places priority on security and doesn’t compromise.

“We work with some security companies and the Nigerian police to complement our own internal security apparatus. We had the United State Embassy in Abuja come in for inspection, security advise and direction.”

“We would be happy to welcome Lagos pupils to ALAA this September because we believe in catching them young. Our desire is to nurture the leaders of tomorrow through all round education that will make them grounded in their future endeavours,” he stated.