Hotel accommodation: ‘This is not democracy, APC should allow parties to campaign without hindrance’ — NDC

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of attempting to restrict the democratic space and frustrate opposition activities, alleging that hotels in Abuja have denied the party access to their facilities for meetings.

The party made the allegations in a statement posted on its X platform on Thursday, calling on the APC to allow all political parties to campaign freely ahead of the 2027 general election.

The NDC alleged that it had faced discrimination from some hotels in Abuja, despite meeting the requirements for the use of their facilities.

According to the party, a hotel (name withheld) cancelled agreements for the use of its facilities on two occasions, including arrangements for its second National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in June 2026.

It alleged that the hotel recently declined another request for its facilities, claiming that the decision was based on an instruction from an undisclosed authority.

The party also accused an other hotel of refusing to make its facilities available for a meeting despite its compliance with the conditions stipulated by the hotel.

The NDC further alleged that its recent unveiling of the National Campaign Council was nearly disrupted after the host venue reportedly asked the party to collect a refund of its payment, saying it was no longer willing to make its facilities available.

It, however, said its insistence on using the facility, for which it had already paid, eventually compelled the hotel to honour the arrangement.

Describing the alleged incidents as undemocratic, the party said the development represented an attempt to frustrate opposition activities and restrict political participation.

“This is not democracy. The APC should allow all parties to campaign without let or hindrance, and give Nigerians the opportunity to make their choice on who governs them,” the statement said.

The party also called on Nigerians and supporters of democracy to condemn what it described as anti-people and anti-democratic actions by these hotels.

The statement was signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Osa Director, who reaffirmed the NDC’s commitment to serving Nigerians with passion and patriotism.