2027: Obi’s wave doesn’t exist again, he has nothing to offer — Wike

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has dismissed the political support behind Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), saying the wave that propelled him in the 2023 election no longer exists.

Wike also described Obi as a dramatist, insisting that the former Anambra State governor had nothing to offer Nigerians ahead of the 2027 general election.

The minister spoke on Thursday during his monthly media chat in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, where he questioned the prospects of the NDC presidential ticket featuring Obi and former Kano State Governor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

“All this so-called Obi kererenke doesn’t exist again. I have killed it,” Wike said.

He argued that the political circumstances that helped Obi secure significant support in the 2023 presidential election had changed.

“Nigerians know that Obi has nothing to offer, he is a dramatist. You were there when Soludo exposed him,” the minister said.

Wike also criticised the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, saying Nigerians had already given him and other politicians opportunities to govern.

“Nigerians know that Atiku and co have been given the opportunity, but they did not do anything. Nigerians know that the former governor of Rivers State looted our state,” he said.

The FCT minister acknowledged Kwankwaso’s popularity but questioned whether his political influence extended beyond Kano State, where he won the 2023 presidential election.

“I agree that Kwankwaso is very popular, but he ran in 2023 and won in Kano, fine, but what about the other northern states? What about the North-Central, what will happen there?” he asked.

Wike further questioned whether Obi still enjoyed the level of financial and popular support associated with his 2023 presidential campaign.

“The Obi wave is dead and buried. How many people are contributing money for Obi today?” he said.