You can’t reap where you didn’t sow, Delta APC tells Cairo Ojuogboh

•Dr Cairo Ojuogboh

By Ochuko Akuopha, Asaba

The All Progressives Congress, APC, Delta State chapter, Saturday, told the former Director, Projects, on the Interim Management Committee, IMC, of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Dr. Cairo Ojougboh, that his “constant noise making” would not alter his expulsion from its fold, saying he cannot reap where he did not sow.

The State party Chairman, Elder Omeni Sobotie at a press briefing in the party’s Secretariat, Asaba, said

the party would continue to keep Ojuogboh at arms length.

He said: “If all polling units across the country posted miserable results as the one assigned to Dr. Cairo Ojougboh, would Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu be President today? We know what he aims to achieve. His desperate scheme to pressure the party to reabsorb him won’t work.

“Cairo Ojougboh’s desire for appointment in the Asiwaju Bola Tinubu led government is the driving force behind his despiration for media visibility. He is goading himself to be seen as relevant, but he is wasting his time.”

Alleging that Ojuogboh “worked beside” the immediate past Governor of the State, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the last elections, he said: “today, he plays to the gallery through vapid tales by the moonlight.

“During the campaign of the APC throughout the 25 local government areas of the state, the APC Campaign Council Director General, Elder Godsday Orubebe, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, myself and the entire team visited at least three mega communities in each local government.

“Wherever we went, leaders from those LGAs who did not set out with us joined the entourage on agreed campaign grounds. But in our campaign to the two Ika LGAs, including Agbor township, which is

Dr. Cairo Ojougboh’s own community, he never joined us at any point.

“Meanwhile, through inquiry, we learned he was in town. The reason is not far fetched, he was afraid of being seen with us by Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, the former Delta State Governor of Delta State who was the Vice Presidential candidate of PDP, Dr. Cairo Ojougboh’s kinsman and new found ally.

“If his claims of working for the APC and the Asiwaju ticket is not falsehood, the press that followed the party campaign train across the 25 LGAs would have attested to his presence in any of our rallies.

“On the other hand, did the press witness or have records of where he organized a rally for the APC? Nothing of the sort. His stories cannot be validated by anyone including the ubiquitous press.’