Wife tells court to dissolve marriage; husband disagrees

A housewife, Aminat Garba, seeking for dissolution of her marriage, told an Area Court in Ilorin on Monday that her husband, Dauda Garba, has not been taking care of her and their five children.

The petitioner told the Centre-Ojagboro Area Court that she was tired of her marriage to the respondent due lack of care.

“He doesn’t feed me and the children, nor cater for us, yet he is endangering my life,” she told the court.

The respondent, however, told the court that he does not want divorce.

“I don’t want to divorce my wife, our marriage is blessed with six children, one died, remaining five.

“I don’t want my children to experience broken home,” he said.

Garba said that he provides for the family to the best of his ability.

“My family members had started making moves to talk to my wife for reconciliation and settle our misunderstanding out of court,” he said.

The presiding judge, Aminullahi AbdulLateef, said that the respondent does not seem to be interested in the marriage as he claimed, considering his manner of speech.

“The court cannot order the petitioner to love respondent by force, the respondent should be conscious of his manner and attitude towards settlement.

“But whether the respondent is sincere with the claims for interest in settlement or not, the court is always interested in settlement,” AbdulLateef said.

The case was adjourned until Sept. 6, for report on settlement.