We won’t misuse donor funds, KNSG affirms

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

Kano State government had assured that it would not allow its image to be drawn in the mud by misappropriating funds channeled to the state by donor agencies.

The State Commissioner for Education, Umar Haruna Doguwa gave the assurance during a meeting with officials of PLANE, a Foreign and Commonwealth Development Office, FCDO, funded project, supporting basic education in the state.

He said the government’s non-interference in donor funds will not only boost the confidence of development partners but also increase the chances of the state to benefit from additional support.

“The government will not touch your funds and you will be allowed to apply them within the agreed rules. Donor funds must be reflected on the environment, people need to see what you and the government are doing, so they that their confidence in governance will be restored” he declared.

Umar Doguwa reiterated that education is the priority of governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s administration, promising that the government’s budget for 2024, will clearly spell out its commitment in that direction.

The Commissioner, however, requested donor agencies working in the education sector of the state to synchronize their activities, to avoid duplication and to allow for funds to be channelled to priorities.

Earlier, the State Team Lead, PLANE, Malam Umar Lawan explained that their project was a seven-year program focused on supporting the government to implement policies and programs on basic education, with emphasis on girl-child education.

“We are working in 11 local government areas, supporting 1,112 schools, 4, 059 teachers and 338, 970 students”, he highlighted.