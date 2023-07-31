Subsidy removal: NLC, TUC meet FG in Aso Rock

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The Presidential Steering Committee on Palliatives, comprising the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC and the Trade Union Congress, TUC, of Nigeria, is currently meeting with the Federal Government team at the Chief of Staff Conference Hall, at Aso Rock, Abuja.

Recall that the organised labour stormed out of the meeting on Friday last week, claiming that there was no top government officials to negotiate with them.

The botched meeting was to take briefing from three subcommittees of mass transit, the CNG and cash transfer which the government had proposed to cushion the effect of the subsidy removal.

Present at today’s meeting are President of the NLC, Comrade Joe Ajaero, his counterpart from TUC, Festus Osifo, the General Secretary of NLC, Comrade Emma Ugbaja, the TUC Secretary, Nuhu Toro and other members of the organised labour delegation including Prof. Sam Amadi.

From the side of government are the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment, Kachollom Daju, the Group Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPCL, Mele Kyari and the Special Adviser to the President on Energy, Olu Verheijen among others.