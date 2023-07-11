Panic as gunmen invade Ogun community, shoot many

By Evelyn Usman

Pandemonium broke out in Ipetu Baba Ode community on Idiroko Road in Ogun State, the weekend, following its invasion by armed men said to be land grabbers.

Some persons were shot while some sustained injuries in the resultant stampede.

One of the victims, identified as Oyeniyi Emmanuel, said to have been shot on the abdomen and hand, was still unconscious at an undisclosed hospital, yesterday.

Vanguard gathered that the gunmen numbering over 50, stormed the village Friday night, brandishing dangerous weapons, including guns.

The sporadic gunshots caused the villagers to run for safety, with some of them yet to return home.

In the process of escaping, Emmanuel, according to a resident, who gave his name Salauseen Mojeed, was shot.

It was further gathered that there had been similar attacks by a group of land grabbers on the community.

The latest reportedly occurred barely two months after a similar bloody incident.

A victim of the latest attack, Bamidele Abiodun, who narrated his experience to Vanguard, said: “We were in the village that fateful night, when all of a sudden, there were sporadic gunshots everywhere. In our confusion, we ran in seperate directions to avoid being hit by the bullets.

“Leader of the gunmen was giving directives to those shooting. As I was running, something hit me.

Yet, I kept running until I became weak. It was at that point I realised it was a bullet that hit me.

The villagers, therefore, called on the Ogun State Government and Police authorities to wade into the matter before it gets out of control.

Efforts to get the reaction of the image maker in charge of the Ogun State Police Command, Omolola Odutola, failed, as she could not be reached on her mobile line.