Pastor, three others killed as gunmen attack Benue community

… as two-hour incursion left eight injured, traders fleeing for safety

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

At least four persons, including a man said to be a pastor, have been killed, while eight others sustained varying degrees of injuries following an attack by suspected armed herdsmen on Abeda Shitile community in Gaambe-Tiev, Logo Local Government Area (LGA), of Benue State.

The attack reportedly occurred on Tuesday, at about 5pm during the community’s market day, when traders and residents were preparing to return to their homes.

A community leader, who spoke on condition of anonymity, disclosed that the attackers stormed the area and opened fire on unsuspecting residents, triggering panic and confusion.

According to him, the gunmen operated for more than two hours, leaving residents scampering for safety as sporadic gunshots echoed across the community.

“The attack was suspected to be carried out by armed herders and started around 5pm when traders and other residents were preparing to leave the market. Suddenly, we heard heavy gunshots, and people began running in different directions to escape,” the community leader said.

He explained that the attackers reportedly began their operation around a POS shop owned by one Ernest Atindi Tor, located in the Ikyô Tor Dukur area, before extending their assault towards the motor park along Afia Road.

“It was a terrifying experience for the people. The gunmen moved from one location to another, shooting indiscriminately. The attack lasted for over two hours, and several people were caught up in the incident.

“Four persons were confirmed dead in the attack. They were identified as Msoo Chan, Pastor Terungwa Tyonungo, Suurshater Iornumbe and Dodo Shingir,” he added.

He disclosed that their remains have been recovered and deposited at a mortuary in the area.

According to him, “eight other persons who sustained injuries during the incident were identified as Kumater Awua, Miracle Gangera, Tsetim Terungwa, Iortyom Helen, Seember Aondongu, Kofi Aondosoo, Chuku Okoro and Orker Iortyom.

“The injured victims are currently receiving medical attention at a health facility in the area,” he said.

Efforts to reach the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Peter Aondongu, were unsuccessful at the time of this report.