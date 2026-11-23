President Tinubu

By Dele Sobowale

Each time President Tinubu mentions $1 trillion economy by 2030, he reveals more than the politicians’ penchant for making promises they cannot keep. He brings into question his proclaimed economic qualification as an accounting graduate for a Chicago university. There is abundant evidence, provided by Tinubu himself, to call that assertion a deliberate lie. I have touched on some of them before; but, Tinubu, despite expert advice continues to campaign on a promise which can never be redeemed. Here again, the facts which Tinubu stubbornly ignores; because they don’t fit into the narratives of a desperate politician running for elections, will once more be presented. This time fresh evidence will be added from Tinubu’s campaign organization.

POLITICS AND FALSEHOOD ARE INSEPRABLE

“The great masses of the people ..will fall victims to a great lie than to a small one.”

Adolf Hitler, 1899-1945, VANGUARD BOOK OF QUOTATIONS, VBQ p 130.

Politicians, under the best of circumstances, would repeat the same falsehood in the hope that saying it long enough will make it true. And, when they fail, they never apologise to the people; they blame others. President Tinubu’s assertion that Nigeria’s economy can grow to $1 trillion by 2030 is the sort of thing Hitler was talking about. I have given Tinubu the benefit of doubt that he read accounting in an American university as an undergraduate. But, his insistence that the Nigerian economy, whose Gross Domestic Product, GDP, is estimated to reach $386.67 billion at the end of the year 2026 could reach $1 trillion in just four years, would have had first year students of any university wondering if that was a joke or something else not hilarious. The figures don’t add up.

LIARS CAN FIGURE; FIGURES DON’T LIE

“Every government is run by liars and nothing they say should be believed.

I.F Stone, 1907-1989. US Journalist and Publisher.

Stone was one of my favourite columnists during my ten years in the US. I read his articles as if preparing for an examination on the subject discussed. He always led with evidence. So, let us start with the Federal Governments own figures. President Tinubu has been going round the country telling Nigerians the Nigerian economy is set to grow by 4.5 per cent this year. That will be the best performance since 2014. It is admittedly very commendable but worse than Jonathan’s worst year. The FG is also promising 6 percent growth in 2027. Highly praise-worthy if achieved. For some reason, not too difficult to understand, Tinubu, a self-proclaimed accountant, as well as his mob of supporters, cannot seem to understand that you cannot grow $386.67 billion to $1 trillion at 6 per cent in four years. This is primary school arithmetic called compound interest calculations. It is repeated at freshman level in American universities. Has Tinubu forgotten it or is he just peddling the big lie for political gain?

QUANTUM LEAPS OF OTHER VARIABLES NEEDED

“Economics is not magic; at its best, it is quantitative.” Nobel Prize Winner

For Nigeria’s economy to grow from $386.67bn to $1 trillion in four years, so many variables would have to change in quantum leaps at the same time. A course in economic planning based on input-output table would reveal, for instance, how much more power generation would be required to support a $1tr economy. None of the national economies currently in the $1tr class generates less than 50,000MW per day. Certainly, even the most optimistic of Tinubu supporters and the President himself cannot state categorically that Nigeria will generate and distribute 50,000MW in 2030. Yet, power supply is the most basic of all the inputs required to create a $1tr economy. Here is another.

“Nigeria needs 920 vessels to achieve $1tr economy.” Report, November 15, 2026

Dr Emeka Akabogu, a maritime lawyer, delivered a paper which effectively debunked Tinubu’s favourite fantasy. In the paper titled “Can Nigeria’s Seaports Carry a One-Trillion-Dollar Economy by 2030?” It was a damning indictment of the big lie being sold to Nigerians. According to Akabogu: ”under the country’s present fleet growth pattern, the number may only increase to approximately 348 by 2030. This means that even by 2030 , Nigeria could still be short of about 572 ships against the estimated 920 vessels required to support a $1tn economy.”

Ships are not assets you can go to the market and procure as you like. Research indicates that the time lag from order to delivery ranges fom five to seven years depending on the tonnage and type of vessel. Obviously, even if Nigerians place orders today, the first will not be delivered until after 2030. At any rate, nobody seriously expects Nigeria to have 920 vessels for at least twelve years; and the seaports might not even be capable of handling so many ships arriving suddenly. Another port congestion, reminiscent of the disastrous port congestion of 1976-7, will inevitably occur.

SOLUDO’S UNPROFESSIONAL FENCE-SITTING

“You cannot adopt politics as a profession and remain honest.”

Louis M Howe, 1871-1936.

“$1tr economy: Nigeria needs double-digit growth, massive investments – SOLUDO”

VANGUARD, November 13, 2026.

Every profession, except law and politics, expects its practitioners to be honest in their transactions and utterances. Soludo, like every economist, is expected to be as truthful as he can when the subject is the nation’s economy. His new role as a politician has thrown him into an ethical dilemma. He is a member of President Tinubu’s campaign committee. In that capacity, he is expected to echo the candidates’ positions on every issue. Suddenly, he found himself delivering the keynote address at the presentation of a book: Economic Diversification and Structural Transformation in Nigeria: The Past, The Present, The Future” written by a member of the House of Representatives. Suddenly forced to speak as an economics professor and professional, Soludo revealed the unvarnished truth. Here it is.

“Four per cent growth rate for the economy so far is an improvement over the recent past, but, very modest growth for the requirement for poverty reduction or accelerated transformation. Such growth that will be required to have a $1 trillion economy in the next few years and it would require this economy growing at a minimum of double digit.

“And to grow at double digit, you require huge investments in excess of 30 per cent of GDP. Currently, we are doing about 17- point something per cent.”

This is simply incredible. A professor of economics, a State Governor, aware of the great credibility gap between reality and President Tunubu’s falsehood is still going round urging Nigerians to vote for a candidate who is certainly deceiving them. What happened to professional ethics? Soludo needs to be reminded that Emilokan promised 10 per cent annual growth for 2024, 2025, 2026 in the RENEWED HOPE document. He failed every year; and will fail again.

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