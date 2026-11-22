CBN Governor, Olayemi Cardoso

By Babajide Komolafe

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, has called for equity, fairness and proportional representation in the governance structure of the proposed ECOWAS Monetary Union.

He stressed that while regional solidarity and respect for the sovereign equality of member states must remain fundamental principles of the Union, these should be appropriately balanced with the relative financial commitments, responsibilities and risks borne by individual member states, particularly in determining participation in decision-making and governance.



Cardoso made the call on Friday, November 20, 2026, in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, on behalf of Nigeria at the Ministerial Session of the 6th Presidential Task Force Meeting on the ECOWAS Single Currency Programme in Abidjan, Cote d’ Ivoire.

The Ministerial Committee of the ECOWAS Presidential Task Force comprises Ministers of Finance and Governors of central banks of PTF member states.



He described the meeting as a defining milestone in the ECOWAS monetary integration process, noting that deliberations had recently focused on critical considerations regarding the institutional architecture of the proposed Monetary Union, including the location of its institutions, leadership appointments, and the allocation of authority and responsibilities.

“The decisions we take today will shape the future of the Union for decades to come,” Cardoso told delegates. “They will influence its credibility in the eyes of investors and development partners, its legitimacy in the eyes of our citizens, and the confidence of Member States that their commitments are being matched by a meaningful voice within the institutions they are helping to build.”

He restated Nigeria’s commitment to the ECOWAS Monetary Cooperation Programme and to establishing the ECO, describing it as “longstanding and unwavering” and citing substantial financial contributions, sustained technical support, and compromises made “in the broader interest of regional consensus”.

“Nigeria has and will continue to demonstrate solidarity and fairness, respecting the sovereignty of other member states. We remain fully committed to the successful establishment of the ECO and to a Monetary Union that is credible, sustainable and beneficial to all Member States,” Cardoso declared.

He, however, maintained that solidarity must be accompanied by equity, arguing that countries with larger economies and greater financial responsibilities should be given fair consideration in the governance of the institutions they support.

“While bigger economies continue to take up the burden, they should also be considered to play a significant role because of the risk and systemic importance they have in the sub-region. Above all, such economies need to defend the huge contribution they make before their respective parliaments and the civil society. Where obligations are shared but influence is not, arrangements may be agreed, but their long-term sustainability may be difficult to guarantee,” he added.

Reiterating Nigeria’s position, Governor Cardoso emphasised that the country’s stance was not driven by dominance or entitlement but by a sense of responsibility stemming from its status as the region’s largest economy and one of the principal contributors to the proposed Union.

He noted that Nigeria “will commit substantial financial resources, reserves and institutional capital to the success of the Monetary Union”, adding that it is therefore reasonable that responsibility, accountability and participation in governance should be appropriately aligned with the scale of those commitments.