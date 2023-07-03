Ojude Oba: Cultural content we must take seriously – Runsewe

From left: Otunba Segun Runsewe, D.G, National Council for Arts & Culture; Yeye Boyejo-Wanda Ibru, Curator, Ijebu National Museum; Olori Adekunbi Runsewe, Otunba Runsewe’s wife; and Dr Oskar Ibru, Otunba Boyejo of Ijebu land, at the Ijebu National Museum during the 2023 Ojude Oba Festival. Photo: Osa Mbonu-Amadi.

By Osa Mbonu-Amadi, Arts Editor

The Director-General, National Council for Arts & Culture, Otunba Segun Runsewe, has identified the annual Ojude Oba Festival as “a cultural content we must take seriously. Runsewe made the observation last weekend at the 2023 Ojude Oba Festival in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State.

Speaking on the theme of the 2023 festival in his goodwill message, Alaiyeluwa Oba (Dr) Sikiru Kayode Adetona, CFR, JP. Ogbagba ll, Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland, said:

“The theme for this year’s festival, ‘Ojude Oba: A Lesson in Religious Harmony’, makes a true reflection of who we are and what the Ijebu people represent and stand to be counted for, thus, earning us an enviable place among diverse tribes and creeds that make up our country Nigeria. This is one of our most prized assets and huge potentials that portray us as special breed.”

Otunba Runsewe said: “I went to the airport. At the Immigration desk, they told me that over 2, 500 people have come for the Ojude Oba Festival. That’s to tell us that this is a cultural content we must take seriously.

“Today, Ogun State is one of the most peaceful states in Nigeria. You hardly hear of any kidnapping. So, if we have this kind of thing, we need to promote it.

“My take on today’s event is that we need to build on it to cement a new beginning; a new future for our great country. Yesterday, we all heard when Mr. President spoke about his relationship with the Awujale.”

Otunba Runsewe, who also visited the Ijebu National Museum, praised the museum and all those who contributed to its establishment, run and sustain it, saying “because if we don’t know where we are coming from, it will be difficult to make progress. (Because of the museum) the younger ones today can see what has happened in the 50s and 60s.”

The D-G commended the curator of the museum, Yeye Boyejo-Wanda Ibru, who conducted Runsewe and the media round the museum, saying what is needed now is to link the Ijebu National Museum with other international museums. He observed that in few years to come, there will be a need to expand the museum.

Runsewe also made a recommendation: “Every year of Ojude Oba, it will be good to pick something from the celebration and put it in the museum. So, the date, time, etc., will be there – it could be a drum this year, the dress of one of the performers, etc., but one item, one brand. This will become the brand identity of the Ijebu people.”

The curator regretted that some key persons at the museum, such as the chairman, were still held up at the event venue where they had functions to perform. Other management and committee members of the museum, Wanda said, are Otunba Ayodeji Osibogun, Otunba Adesanya Yusuf, etc.

Among other items, the museum features a sculpture of the Oba (both standing and sitting on his throne), mother and child sculpture, a map showing how close Ogun is to Edo State, relics of the Ijebu warriors, bells for different ceremonies, picture of the age grade of Otunba Deji Osibogu and other age grades.

Displayed outside, in front of the museum, were old cannons left behind in Ijebu Ode by British soldiers.

The curator also drew attention to about 18 metal works of art donated to the museum by Jim Gwin of Texas, U.S., on August 17, 2018. Jim Gwin, an architect by profession, has been a prolific African art collector for over 40 years. He has always been fascinated with Nigerian metal artwork in general, and ljebu and Benin works in particular.

The Ijebu National Museum was commissioned on May 8, 2014 to mark the 80th birthday of Oba S.K. Adetona, the Awujale of Ijebuland.