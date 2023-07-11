Nigerian army will restore peace, stability to Kaduna – Lagbaja

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Maj.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, says the Nigerian Army will do whatever it takes to restore peace and security to Kaduna State and the entire country.

Lagbaja gave the assurance on Tuesday when the Gov. Uba Sani of Kaduna State, paid him a courtesy visit in Army Headquarter, Abuja.

The COAS, who thanked the people of Kaduna State for sustaining cordial relationship and good understanding with the Nigerian army, said the governor’s visit was timely.

He said the visit had afforded the army leadership the opportunity of a feedback on what was happening in Kaduna.

According to him, the visit will help the army to know the desire of the people, to do more to entrench peace and stability in their communities.

According to him, Kaduna holds a special place in the heart of military men, especially officers of the Nigerian army.

“We all know that several military establishments, critical ones for that matter, are located in Kaduna.

“The establishments are Nigerian Defence Academy, the Defence Industries Corporations of Nigeria, the Premier 1 Division; Armed Forces Command and Staff College,” COAS said.

According to him, others are the Infantry Power Center and the Nigerian Army School of Infantry just to name but a few, all are located in Kaduna.

“Besides, for an average army officer, we have a sentimental attachment to Kaduna because in the cause of our career in the army, we must award at least one or more course of duty in Kaduna.

“When we work to entrench peace and stability in Kaduna and the communities around, we are not doing it only for the people of Kaduna states, we are doing it also because military men will be beneficiaries of the peace and stability that we will bring to our community.

“So, we see you as a strong and very dependable ally and I want to thank you for the support that the Nigerian army formations and units domiciled in Kaduna have been receiving from the people of Kaduna State,” he said.

Lagbaja said that the acknowledgement of the people on the return of peace and stability to Kaduna was an example of how the military could work with the people to bring about the so much desired peace and a perfect example of what could be done.

He said the achievements that were recorded could not have been possible without the support of the government and the people, commending the people for their cooperation and support.

“Your Excellence, this is an opportunity to appeal to you that you kindly extend the same support to the new GOC and even our formations and units that spread all across Kaduna State.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria is doing a lot to entrench peace and stability in the state and we want to appeal to you that you assist us to mobilise other critical stakeholders in the society.

“The security threats in southern Kaduna is complex considering there is a mix of the farmer-herder crisis and ethnic animosity and other variables.

“It is when there is a perfect balance of the people, the government and the military that we can bring peace and stability to our community.

“So, I want to appeal to you that you assist us to rally the critical stakeholders, traditional rulers, opinion leaders, the clergy and other critical stakeholders within the society to come to the aid of the military.”

Lagbaja added that this could further entrench the peace and stability in Kaduna State.

“During my media chat, I express my desire and goal to have a society where people can wake up by 0200 hours and go about their lawful businesses.

“And I believe it is possible especially in Kaduna state, with what was achieved within the short spell that I was the GOC 1 division,” he said.

Earlier, Gov. Uba Sani, who described the appointment of Lagbaja as army chief as a well deserved, commended the efforts of the Nigerian army aimed at restoring peace and stability to Kaduna state.

Sani said that the activities of Lagbaja as GOC of 1 Division gave him confidence that the president made the right choice in appointing him.

He said that peace had largely returned to the southern part of Kaduna where the COAS personally led the battle against banditry and terrorism as GOC.

According to the governor, Lagbaja’s effort and intervention with his men have really helped Kaduna state as well as Kaduna-Abuja Expressway.

He urged the COAS to scale up the effort, assuring that the state government would continue to give the Nigerian army and the military in general, all the needed support to be able to succeed.

“We will try as much as possible also to continue to sensitise our people to work closely with the army and other security agencies because we believe security is the responsibility of everybody within the society.

“Before coming here, I had series of meetings with a traditional rulers, community leaders, religious leaders, youth groups, women group and even non-governmental organisations.

“I have no doubt in my mind that we will continue to cooperate with all the relevant security agencies in our state to ensure that they work without any problem,” he said.