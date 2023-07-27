National Security: FRSC, NCS partner on vehicle information database

Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr Dauda Biu introducing FRSC management team to the Acting Comptroller General, NCS, Mr Bashir Adeniyi at the FRSC headquarters Abuja on Thursday

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) have agreed to integrate vehicle information into their databases to enhance national security and curb revenue losses.

This was made known when the Acting Comptroller General, NCS, Bashir Adeniyi visited the Corps Marshal FRSC, Dauda Biu, on Thursday in Abuja.

Adeniyi said that the NCS was committed to working with FRSC, especially in data integration and management, human resources, sports, as well as information and communication technology.

He said that the NCS would ensure the integration of information on vehicles in the National Vehicle Identification Scheme database domiciled with the FRSC.

This, the CG said would ease tracking of smuggled vehicles, improve revenue generation and enhance national security.

Responding, the Corps Marshal applauded the initiative, saying that data sharing would not only strengthen the bond between the two agencies but also positively impact the fight against smuggling.

“It will also entrench ease of doing business as it will make tracking of vehicles without customs duty certificate very easy for the Corps at the point of registration,” Biu said.

He urged the customs service to ensure that old and expired vehicles were not allowed to be imported into the country.

The FRSC boss also tasked the NCS to tackle the issue of importation of used tyres, saying that this was necessary to save lives.