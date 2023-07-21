NAMTOP, COMTUA loggerhead escalates

By Godwin Oritse

There are indications that the brewing crisis in the trucking sector of Nigeria’s maritime industry may have taken a new turn as the leadership of the newly established National Association of Maritime Transport Operators, NAMTOP, has said that the claims by the President of the Committee of Maritime Trucking Unions and Associations (COMTUA), Mr. Yinka Aroyewun, was not factual.

But reacting to this allegation, Aroyewun said that NAMTOP may have lost focus and he will not glorify them by engaging them in any form of confrontation. According to a statement issued by NAMTOP and signed by the association’s Public Relations Officer, Yakub Kolawole, the trucking association dismissed the allegations raised by Aroyewun against some government agencies inthe maritime sector and other political officeholders, as groundless and lacking in substance.

The affected agencies, according to NAMTOP include the Nigerian Ports Authority, Nigerian Shippers’ Council, Ports Standing Task Team (TTP), APC State Party Chairman Mr. Cornelius Ojelabi, Sola Giwa, ChiefRemiOgungbemi, andMr. Olaleye Thompson, among others.

Furthermore, NAMTOP asserted that Aroyewun failed to provide substantiated evidence for his accusations and instead resorted to a media-driven campaign aimed at defaming his perceived adversaries. It said the “calumny war” tactic has not only lacked credibility but has also raisedconcernsabouthismotives

and credibility.

According to the statement, NAMTOP clarified that COMTUA ceased to exist following the Federal Government’s dissolution of the Presidential Task Team on Apapa/Tincan Ports in 2020.

Since then, major trucking unions and associationsinvolvedinCOMTUAhave severed ties with the collaboration.

NAMTOP added that in addition to this complexity, Aroyewun’s creation of a parallel faction of the National Association of Maritime Transport Operators (NAMTOP), with Mr. Moshood Olaitan Adisa as its Chairman, has been met with skepticism.

The statement further explained that this faction lacks support from the majority of truckers, notable elders, and key players in the maritime trucking industry.

NAMTOP claimed that the factionofNAMTOP, ledbyAlhaji Lukman Shittu Zangalo, has received widespread endorsement from industry stakeholders, Aroyewun said that many of the members of NAMTOP are irrelevant to day to day operations of trucks in the maritime industry.