…Tuition starts at N3m, says VC

By Vincent Ujumadu

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has approved the Transatlantic University of Medicine and Health Sciences, Umuchukwu, in Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra State, with academic activities scheduled to commence on December 1, 2026.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Charles Esimone, disclosed this while briefing journalists at the university, saying admissions began on October 1, while lectures were expected to commence on December 3.

Esimone said the NUC had formally communicated the university’s approval to the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), which had subsequently issued the institution an identification code to enable prospective students to apply for admission.

He explained that candidates seeking to transfer to the university would be required to change their first-choice institution to Transatlantic University before accessing the platform for the post-UTME screening exercise.

“The students who transferred to our university will have to change their first choice to our university before they can access the platform for post-UTME. That process started in October.

“So we have started the admission process and verifying the students’ credentials before approving their admission letters. They will then get their admission numbers and pay the necessary fees before the commencement of lectures when we are sure the numbers are there. Orientation will then follow,” he said.

On tuition fees, the vice-chancellor described the university’s charges as affordable, despite the high cost of providing quality education.

He said students in programmes other than Medicine and Surgery would pay about N3 million annually, while those studying Medicine and Surgery would pay approximately N5.5 million.

Esimone explained that the university could not have commenced operations without securing the necessary NUC approval, adding that the commission had conducted physical inspections of its facilities, infrastructure, academic manpower and curriculum before granting the approval.

According to him, the NUC subsequently presented its findings to its board, which reviewed and approved the institution before recommending it to the Federal Executive Council for a provisional licence.

He said the provisional licence required the university to deposit N500 million as a financial guarantee to protect students and staff in the event of the institution’s failure to meet its obligations.

“If at any time the university fails to meet its obligations to them, they can petition the NUC and that money will be used to offset what they are owed,” he explained.

The vice-chancellor said the provisional licence was valid for three years, after which the institution’s operations would be reviewed.

He added that the university had successfully undergone resource verification and would invite the NUC for full accreditation after its first year of operation.

On the institution’s medical training facilities, Esimone said the founder planned to establish a teaching hospital to support clinical training and other medical programmes.

He disclosed that the teaching hospital was expected to take between two and three years to complete, while arrangements were already underway for the importation of medical equipment.

In the interim, he said the university had signed memoranda of understanding with some teaching hospitals to provide clinical training for its medical students.

Esimone also disclosed that some expatriate academics working with the university’s proprietor in the United States would periodically come to Nigeria to teach students.

He said the university would occupy the first to 11th floors of the building, while the proposed teaching hospital would occupy the 12th to 17th floors.