–Claude maker raises $81.3bn in world’s largest IPO, overtakes SpaceX as investors rush for AI, despite $104bn loss

By Vera Anyagafu, with agency report

The artificial intelligence race just produced the biggest stock market debut in history.

Anthropic, the United States artificial intelligence company behind the Claude chatbot, on Wednesday priced its initial public offering at $83 per share, above its expected range of $70 to $78, valuing the company at about $1.5 trillion on a fully diluted basis.

The company sold 980 million shares, up from the 825 million originally planned, raising $81.34 billion and surpassing SpaceX’s $75 billion record to become the world’s largest IPO at initial pricing.

The offering is expected to close on Friday, November 20, subject to customary closing conditions, as demand became extraordinary.

One early investor said the original sale was oversubscribed by roughly ten times.

And reports put demand at close to $500 billion worth of shares, far above the offering size.

That demand brushed aside market jitters over AI stocks, the recent slide on Wall Street, and even the spy scandal that toppled Nvidia’s chief executive, Jensen Huang.

Anthropic is now the first major United States company specialising purely in AI development to go public.

It is also the only public US company focused entirely on AI, and it did it in just five years.

Founded in 2021 by seven former OpenAI employees, including siblings Dario and Daniela Amodei, Anthropic did not exist until about five years ago.

In May, it raised $65 billion in its last private round, at a valuation of $965 billion. Six months later, it is worth $1.5 trillion.

That puts it roughly on par with Tesla, more valuable than Walmart and Samsung, and more than the combined market capitalisation of India’s top 10 companies, according to Indian banker Uday Kotak.

“Anthropic, an AI company known for Claude, listed at a valuation of $1.5 trillion. It did not exist till ∼5 years ago. This is more than the combined market cap of the top 10 Indian companies. Are we undervalued, or do we need to catch up in the new world? Or both?” Kotak wrote on X on Thursday.

But the total money raised is even bigger than the IPO alone.

Seven technology companies, AMD, Broadcom, Google, Micron Technology, Microsoft, Nvidia and TSMC Partners, have separately agreed to invest a combined $26 billion in Anthropic through a private placement at the IPO price.

Together, the IPO and the private placement are set to raise a record $107 billion, above the $86 billion SpaceX raised in its listing.

The company is going public to finance its long-term commitments, estimated at around $900 billion, related to computing power and data centres. About $70 billion of computing bills are due in the next year alone.

Anthropic reported revenue of $33.2 billion in the first nine months of 2026, about 13 times the same stretch a year earlier. In the third quarter alone, revenue was about $17 billion, more than 12 times the year-earlier level, it reveals.

But for the same nine months, it reported a net loss of $104 billion, according to its IPO document, underscoring the financial demands of AI development.

Anthropic has already reported its first quarterly operating profit, but its prospectus warns that its computing commitments could strain its finances if growth slows.

At $83, Anthropic is valued at about 43 times trailing sales on a fully diluted basis, less than half SpaceX’s multiple at its June debut, but still leaving little room for error.

Earlier estimates had put Anthropic’s valuation as high as $2 trillion, but they fell as AI stocks slid on Wall Street in recent weeks. The tech-heavy Nasdaq has lost 12 per cent since its peak in October.

Its biggest rival, OpenAI, maker of ChatGPT, is expected to go public next year.

For now, though, the message from Wall Street is clear, investors still believe the AI boom is real, and they are willing to pay a record price to be part of it.

Korea presents roadmap for Nigeria’s Unified, citizen-centred digital government

By Vera Anyagafu

South Korea, through the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), has handed over the final report of Nigeria’s e-Government Master Plan 2.0 (e-GMP 2.0) to the Federal Government for formal adoption.

The handover took place on Thursday in Abuja at the closing ceremony of KOICA’s project, ‘Building Foundations Towards Digital Governance in Nigeria (2022–2026)’, where KOICA Country Director, Mr Kim Eunsub, , presented the report to the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy.

The e-GMP 2.0 provides the strategic and implementation framework for Nigeria’s digital government transformation from 2026 to 2030. It was developed from May 2022 through consultations with relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), with technical expertise from South Korea. The plan consolidates the 25 initiatives under the first e-Government Master Plan into 10 strategic initiatives organised under five pillars: Integrated Digital Infrastructure, Sustainable Digital Government, Citizen-Centric Digital Service Transformation, Digital Governance and Institutional Reform, and Innovation, Partnerships and Digital Capacity. Presenting the document, Prof. Hung Kook Park, Project Manager from Sangmyung University in South Korea, outlined its development process, key achievements, critical success factors and roadmap for implementation.

The government says the plan is meant to move Nigeria from disconnected digital platforms towards an integrated, citizen-centred system. It is expected to provide common direction and standards for digital transformation across government, and to transform how institutions operate, exchange information and deliver services. A key outcome of the partnership is the soft launch of Nigeria’s first single-window Government Service Portal (GSP) in July 2026. KOICA’s 2022 to 2026 project also delivered 572 NIN registration devices and trained 2,276 Nigerian officials, according to reports on the handover. The Federal Government acknowledged at the ceremony that Nigeria is yet to fully realise its digital governance ambition, making formal adoption and implementation of the 2.0 plan the next critical step.