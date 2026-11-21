LAWMA

…Warns staff against laxity, promises operational overhaul

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The newly appointed Acting Managing Director of the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), Olajuwon Akinyemi, has unveiled a 60-day emergency action plan to tackle waste management challenges across Lagos State, warning staff against indiscipline and poor performance.

Akinyemi, who has assumed office amid growing concerns over waste accumulation across the metropolis, said the plan was aimed at clearing waste backlogs, strengthening regulatory enforcement and restoring the agency’s operational efficiency.

He disclosed this on Friday while addressing management and staff at a workers’ forum held at LAWMA’s headquarters in Ijora-Olopa, Lagos.

Accompanied by the Acting Executive Director, Operations, Dr. Olorunwa Tijani, and the Executive Director, Finance, Kunle Adebiyi, the acting managing director called for renewed commitment, discipline and professionalism among workers.

He said repositioning the agency would require active participation and dedication from personnel at all levels.

“We are bringing in resilience and a new paradigm shift. It is a new wave in handling waste in Lagos.

“We already have the template to transform LAWMA positively. All we need to do is recreate, modernise and do better than in the past,” Akinyemi said.

Outlining the 60-day action plan, he said personnel would be redeployed across the state’s three operational districts based on their familiarity with the respective areas to strengthen field monitoring and improve response times.

He also announced plans to establish decentralised operational hubs to improve supervision, facilitate faster interventions and address waste disposal blackspots across the state.

On indiscriminate waste disposal, Akinyemi said the agency would intensify public enlightenment on waste sorting at source and responsible disposal practices.

He said traditional rulers, Community Development Association (CDA) leaders, market associations and artisans would be mobilised to promote compliance with proper waste management practices.

The acting managing director also called for stronger collaboration with Private Sector Participation (PSP) operators and urged residents to comply with approved waste collection tariffs to sustain service delivery.

On staff welfare, Akinyemi assured workers that their well-being remained a priority, disclosing that efforts were underway to procure Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)-powered buses to address transportation challenges.

Earlier, Tijani called for urgent action to revitalise LAWMA’s operational framework, saying the agency needed an immediate overhaul to improve field performance.

Similarly, Adebiyi said the success of the 60-day plan would depend on prudent financial management, accountability and effective collaboration across the agency’s directorates.

He urged workers to embrace professionalism and shared responsibility in implementing the proposed reforms.

Following the meeting, Akinyemi led members of the management team on an inspection tour of various departments at the headquarters to assess operations and identify immediate challenges requiring attention.