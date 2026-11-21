*Once upon a time: Open defecation in Bauchi

…Calls for improved sanitation, gender-sensitive toilet facilities

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has renewed its campaign for improved sanitation, proper hygiene practices and access to safe toilet facilities as part of efforts to eliminate open defecation and promote public health.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Environment, Olakunle Akodu, and the Permanent Secretary, Office of Environmental Services, Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, Tajudeen Gaji, made the call on Friday as the state joined the rest of the world to commemorate World Toilet Day at Alausa, Ikeja.

The 2026 celebration was held under the theme, “Sanitation and Gender Equality.”

Akodu said women and girls required toilet facilities that guaranteed adequate privacy, reliable water supply, handwashing stations and hygienic conditions.

He noted that Lagos’ growing population, rapid urbanisation and expanding commercial activities had placed enormous pressure on existing sanitation infrastructure.

According to him, addressing the challenges requires deliberate public policies, sustained capital investment, institutional discipline and collective civic responsibility.

He said the state government recognised that a clean, resilient and sustainable environment must guarantee every resident access to safe, dignified and functional sanitation facilities.

Earlier, Gaji, who was represented by the Director of Sanitation Services, Hassan Sanuth, said the commemoration underscored the importance of proper sanitation in preventing diseases, protecting public health and promoting a cleaner environment.

He described access to safe toilets as more than a basic necessity, saying it was fundamental to human dignity and public health.

Gaji said sanitation was closely linked to personal security, social equality and the fundamental right of every citizen to live in a healthy environment.

He warned that inadequate access to safe and private toilet facilities could undermine people’s health, security, dignity, education and participation in economic and social activities.

The permanent secretary therefore called for inclusive policies and investments that would address the sanitation needs of women, girls, persons with disabilities and other vulnerable groups.