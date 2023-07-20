NAF airstrikes eliminate 22 terrorists loyal to late kingpin, Abdulkareem Boss

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Over 22 terrorists loyal to the deceased notorious terrorists’ kingpin Alhaji Abdulkareen Lawal, aka Abdulkareen Boss, were on Monday, 17 July 2023, neutralized by air strikes conducted by the Air Component of Operation Hadarin Daji (OPHD) at Batsari and Sola Poi II in Batsari and Jibia Local Government Areas (LGA) of Katsina State.

The strikes were executed on the heels of credible intelligence reports that the terrorists were responsible for several abductions and violent attacks on some communities within Kankara LGA of Katsina State. Sources said.

This is even as Troops of the 21-Armored Brigade, Bama, Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), in collaboration with Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), have killed eight Boko Haram terrorists in three communities of near Sambisa Forest, Bama local council in Borno State.

In the same vein, intelligence report at SOLA POI II uncovered large number of terrorists hibernating at the location with the aim of kidnapping and attacking commuters along Jibia-Katsina road.

Subsequently, the Air Component of OPHD conducted waves of air interdiction missions which acquired the targets in multiple passes killing several terrorists and destroying their structures and hideouts.

It would be recalled that air strikes by NAF aircraft on 6 August 2022 eliminated terrorist leader Alhaji Abdulkareem Lawal a.k.a Abdulkareem Boss and some of his foot soldiers at Ruga Forest in Katsina State.

Late Abdulkareem Boss was alleged to have masterminded the killing of a Nigerian Police Area Commander of Dutsin ma on 5 July 2022, amidst several other atrocities.

A source had revealed that the Air Component of OPHD, after days of careful planning and coordination had on 6 August 2022, carried out successful strikes on Abdulkareem’s enclaves and hideouts located at Rugu Forest in Katsina State, leading to his elimination.

” The source had further stated that Abdulkareem Boss was a high valued target who had been on the radar of the Nigerian Military and other security agencies for a while. He was based in Marina area of Safana LGA and was responsible for several terrorists’ attacks, animal rustlings and kidnappings.

When contacted, NAF spokesperson, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, confirmed the air strikes but refused to be drawn into making any further comment on the subject matter.

He however noted that the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Hasan Abubakar has since assumption of office, directed all air component commanders to jointly synergize their efforts with other security agencies as they bring to bear NAF’s fire power on all terrorists’ targets and their enclaves. According to Gabkwet.

The troops headed by their Commander (name withheld) made the unprecedented incursions into the Boko Haram hideouts in the early hours of Thursday July 20, 2023, in its determined efforts to completely eliminate the Boko Haram Terrorists insurgents hibernating along the fringes of the Sambisa forest.

Intelligence Sources including Zagazola Makama, a counter-insurgency expert and security analyst in the Lake Chad region confirmed the incident to our Correspondent in Maiduguri on Thursday, that the troops stormed and cleared some of the terrorists’ hideouts of Bula Daloye, Bulongu Dina, Mairamiri Dina.

The sources said that the troops killed eight suspected terrorists in a heavy gunfire, recovered their weapons and other items while few others fled in a bid to avoid being killed by the troops.

The troops also rescued women and children from the enclaves of the terrorists.